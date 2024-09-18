Education leaders oppose coalition proposal to ‘demote’ Te Tiriti in schools

Educational leaders across Aotearoa are objecting to the government’s plan to amend section 127 of the Education and Training Act.

This section addresses the objectives of boards in governing schools.

The leaders’ group is particularly concerned about the proposal to “demote” the requirement for schools to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

But the Ministry of Education website says the change is just reordering the Treaty section:“[The amendment will move] the requirement that schools achieve equitable outcomes for Māori students (section 127(1)(d)(iii)) to the front of the Tiriti clause to increase its visibility. The intention is for the clause to require schools to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and achieve equitable outcomes for Māori students, including by giving effect to the other requirements under this clause (section 127(1)(d)(I)) which relates to tikanga Māori, mātauranga Māori, and te ao Māori and section (127(1)(d)(ii)) which relates to making instruction available in tikanga Māori and te reo Māori.”

Opposed to ‘downgrading’

The plan is also looking into changing the wording in the section, replacing “local curriculum” with “teaching and learning programmes”.

In a joint statement, Te Akatea, NZEI Te Riu Roa, New Zealand Principals’ Federation, PPTA Te Wehengarua, Secondary Principals’ Council, Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, Pacific Principals’ Association, Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand, Montessori Aotearoa NZ, New Zealand Kindergartens Network, and NZAIMS wrote that teachers, school leaders and school boards had worked hard over many years to understand and enact practices that gave life to Te Tiriti.

Te Akatea president Tracy Fraser said they opposed the “downgrading” of the Treaty.

“As a group of national education organisations, we are united in our opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill and to downgrading the place of Te Tiriti in the primary objectives of school boards.

“As education sector leaders, we will work together to oppose the downgrading of Te Tiriti in the Education and Training Act and will support our members to engage and take action to uphold Te Tiriti in our schools.”

In the same proposal, the government wants to scrap the National Education and Learning Priorities (NELP).

It was created to give schools a more strategic direction but, with the proposed changes to section 127, it said it was no longer needed.

Concern over changes

The actions listed in the NELP included “meaningfully incorporate te reo Māori and tikanga Māori into the everyday life of the place of learning” and “ensure places of learning are safe, inclusive and free from racism, discrimination and bullying”.

RNZ has reported the Education Ministry said schools would continue to be required to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, including by taking all reasonable steps to make instruction available in tikanga Māori and te reo Māori.

The education leaders still shared concerns that the learning of rangatahi, especially ākinga Māori would be negatively impacted if changes progressed.

“The current objectives in section 127 (d) of the Education and Training Act are part of a broader, well-evidenced response by the education system to reverse the equity gap in New Zealand education and address the historic and current institutional racism within schooling that has led to Māori being under-served by our education system.

“We urge the government to ditch the Treaty Principles Bill now, to reconsider proposals to amend section 127, and to instead focus on how investment in the education system can better meet the needs of ākonga Māori.

“We encourage the wider community to raise this issue with National MPs and their own political representatives and to stop any change to section 127 that would weaken schools’ obligations to give effect to Te Tiriti, “ Fraser said.

Education Minister Erica Stanford and Associate Education Minister David Seymour have been asked for comment.