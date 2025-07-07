‘We know what works’: Cultural belonging at heart of Indigenous student success

Indigenous students taking part in Aurora’s RISE program, which blends culture, community and education to build confidence and connection at school. Photo / NITV.

A landmark study has confirmed what many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families have long known - when education is grounded in culture and community, our kids thrive.

The Redefining Indigenous Success in Education (RISE) program has found that holistic, Indigenous-led support for high school students - including tutoring, financial aid, cultural activities and family engagement - is driving powerful shifts in attendance, wellbeing and confidence.

Delivered by the Aurora Education Foundation across 47 schools in NSW, the five-year program is Australia’s largest Indigenous-led education evaluation.

With over 500 participating students, it’s building a national evidence base for how schools can support Indigenous success.

Aurora CEO Leila Smith, a Wiradjuri woman, says the results make it clear: “Targeted, culturally grounded support works.”

“We now have the evidence to back what communities have long known,” Smith said.

“Strong relationships, high expectations and systems designed with us can deliver real change.”

Aurora CEO Leila Smith says culturally grounded support helps Indigenous students feel proud, confident and connected in their education journey. Photo / NITV.

The 2025 RISE Impact Report reveals that students in the most intensive version of the program - which combines tutoring with $1000 in financial assistance, cultural camps and family engagement - were more likely to feel connected, confident and engaged.

Just 17 per cent said they wanted to stay home from school once or twice a week, compared to 35 per cent of students receiving only basic support. They were also more optimistic about their future, with 76 per cent saying they felt good about what lies ahead, while only 59 per cent of their peers in the lower-support program said the same. A stronger sense of belonging at school was also reported among those receiving more cultural and family-based support.

While tutoring helps, Smith says support needs to go deeper.

“If they don’t feel confident as an Indigenous person, or they’re experiencing racism in the classroom, tutoring alone isn’t going to cut through,” she said.

The RISE program was co-designed with Elders, families and communities, centring Indigenous perspectives of what success looks like.

It’s this community-first, culture-strong approach that sets RISE apart — and shows real promise in shaping the future of education.

“The impact isn’t just academic,” Smith says.

“It’s emotional, cultural, and relational. When our kids see themselves reflected in school, they show up stronger - and they dream bigger.”

By Bronte Charles of NITV