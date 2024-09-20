Judges revealed for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025

The judges for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 have been announced with a total of 51 experts split into four working groups; Matatoki (Adjudicators), Wāhanga Mātāmua (Aggregate judges), Wāhanga Mātāmuri (Non-aggregate judges) and Kaiwhiriwhiri Matua (Head Judge).

Recently, competing teams were assigned to four pools: Te Ihu, Te Haumi, Te Awa, and Te Kei.

The four teams with the highest combined scores in the compulsory disciplines from each pool will advance to the finals.

This year’s head judge has been announced Turuhira Hare, who will determine the overall winner.

Turuhira Hare will serve as the head judge of Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025. Photo: Te Kaiaotanga o te Reo

Below is the list of judges and disciplines.

Adjudicators

Matatoki Charlie Rahiri Paora Sharples Te Ara Vakaafi Rhonda Tibble

Adjudicators are individuals appointed to assess, judge, calculate or evaluate performances. They provide impartial feedback and scoring from aggregate judges to the head judge.

Aggregate judges

Aggregate judges are assigned to specific disciplines and will score performances, and these scores will be given to the adjudicators.

Wāhanga Mātāmua Whakaeke Rev. Dr Te Hira Paenga Hohepa Tamehana Janis De Thierry Kelly Henare-Heke Mōteatea Paora Brosnan Tapeka Henare Rangi te Whiu Ngarimu Parata Waiata a ringa Heeni Kereru Thomas Parata Te Rangi Hemi Raymond Kaiki Poi Leanne Morehu Donna Morrison Miri Hare Te Atarangi Whiu Haka Tei Nohotima Watson Ohia Mark Pirikahu Hemi Tai Tin Whakawātea Tuhoe Huata Anthony De Thierry Haani Huata-Allen Jojo Rangihaeata Te Kairangi o te Reo Chris Winitana Petina Winiata Rawiri Tinirau Ngaringi Katipa

Donna Morrison is a discipline judge for Poi.

Non-aggregate judges

Non-aggregate judges are assigned specific disciplines and will score performances, but their evaluations are non-competitive.

Wāhanga Mātāmuri Titonga Mōteatea Ruki Tobin Georgina Kerekere Titonga a ringa Keita Whakaipo Tuhi Komene Kururangi Titonga Poi Alexia Greening Robyn Hata-Gage Titonga Haka Wayne Ngata Haturini McGarvey Waiata Tira Ruakiri Fairhall Shanelle Wallace Kākahu Tina Winitana Mark Kopua Manukura Wahine Ngā Hiriwa Tai Tin Huia Hahunga Manukura Tāne Hohua Mohi Joe Harawira Te Reo a Tuhi Leon Blake Te Raania Ormsby-Teki

Watch live on Facebook:

The event is brought to you live in a collaborative effort by Te Ao Māori News, Te Karere, Te Reo o Te Uru, and Te Matatini Society Inc.

You can also watch the live stream on the Te Ao Māori News homepage and MĀORI+.