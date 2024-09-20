default-output-block.skip-main
Judges revealed for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025

Thursday, September 19, 2024 • ByNatasha Hill

The judges for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 have been announced with a total of 51 experts split into four working groups; Matatoki (Adjudicators), Wāhanga Mātāmua (Aggregate judges), Wāhanga Mātāmuri (Non-aggregate judges) and Kaiwhiriwhiri Matua (Head Judge).

Recently, competing teams were assigned to four pools: Te Ihu, Te Haumi, Te Awa, and Te Kei.

The four teams with the highest combined scores in the compulsory disciplines from each pool will advance to the finals.

This year’s head judge has been announced Turuhira Hare, who will determine the overall winner.

Turuhira Hare will serve as the head judge of Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025. Photo: Te Kaiaotanga o te Reo

Below is the list of judges and disciplines.

Adjudicators

Matatoki
Charlie RahiriPaora SharplesTe Ara VakaafiRhonda Tibble

Adjudicators are individuals appointed to assess, judge, calculate or evaluate performances. They provide impartial feedback and scoring from aggregate judges to the head judge.

Aggregate judges

Aggregate judges are assigned to specific disciplines and will score performances, and these scores will be given to the adjudicators.

Wāhanga Mātāmua
WhakaekeRev. Dr Te Hira PaengaHohepa TamehanaJanis De ThierryKelly Henare-Heke
MōteateaPaora BrosnanTapeka HenareRangi te WhiuNgarimu Parata
Waiata a ringaHeeni KereruThomas ParataTe Rangi HemiRaymond Kaiki
PoiLeanne MorehuDonna MorrisonMiri HareTe Atarangi Whiu
HakaTei NohotimaWatson OhiaMark PirikahuHemi Tai Tin
WhakawāteaTuhoe HuataAnthony De ThierryHaani Huata-AllenJojo Rangihaeata
Te Kairangi o te ReoChris WinitanaPetina WiniataRawiri TinirauNgaringi Katipa
Donna Morrison is a discipline judge for Poi.

Non-aggregate judges

Non-aggregate judges are assigned specific disciplines and will score performances, but their evaluations are non-competitive.

Wāhanga Mātāmuri
Titonga MōteateaRuki TobinGeorgina Kerekere
Titonga a ringaKeita Whakaipo TuhiKomene Kururangi
Titonga PoiAlexia GreeningRobyn Hata-Gage
Titonga HakaWayne NgataHaturini McGarvey
Waiata TiraRuakiri FairhallShanelle Wallace
KākahuTina WinitanaMark Kopua
Manukura WahineNgā Hiriwa Tai TinHuia Hahunga
Manukura TāneHohua MohiJoe Harawira
Te Reo a TuhiLeon BlakeTe Raania Ormsby-Teki

