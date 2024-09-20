Te Matatini to bring ‘tens of millions of dollars’ to Taranaki

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 will bring major benefits for the Taranaki regional economy, according to New Plymouth District Councillor Dinnie Moeahu (Te Atiawa, Ngāruahine, Taranaki, Te Arawa, and Ngāti Porou).

“All councils across Taranaki are investing in this, I think they’ve realised not only the social and cultural benefits but the economic benefits to the region of Taranaki. You’re looking at the tens of millions of dollars.

“The tourism that will come from this [and] the global audience in the millions that this would attract.

“Whānau if you haven’t got your tickets, you better get your tickets because it’s happening right now, the passion, the wairua, the aroha, the manaaki for us to host he kore ngā kupu, ka nunui te aroha,” he said.

The last time Taranaki hosted Te Matatini was 30 years ago, in 1994.

Although the New Plymouth District councillor didn’t say whether he participated back then, he mentioned that he had whānau who used to perform.

“My brother Kelly, he was part of the te Pātea Māori Club and it just rekindles a lot of that magic.

“I think for us just to be here to showcase just our culture in a region that is thriving and vibrant I think it’s going to be amazing.”

Moeahu is excited for Taranaki to be hosting the competition saying it is long over due.

“It’s going to be magic for not just ngā motu but for the region of Taranaki.”

Te Matatini o Te Kahui Maunga will begin on February 24, 2025, with the competition lasting the entire week, culminating in the finals on March 1, 2025.