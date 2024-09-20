‘We still rely heavily on sponsors’ - Te Matatini chairman

Te Matatini chairman Tā Herewini Parata emphasised today that despite a significant increase in government funding, sponsorship remains a crucial part of ensuring the success of the biennial festival.

His comments were made at the official launch of Te Kāhui Maunga 2025, where he clarified some public misconceptions surrounding the festival’s financial standing.

The government’s recent budget announcement confirmed an increase in Te Matatini’s baseline funding to $48.7 million over the next three years, starting July 1, 2025 — approximately $19 million per year, which will continue into the future.

This allocation includes existing baseline funding of $2.94 million annually and demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting traditional Māori performing arts, a sector that plays a vital role in New Zealand society.

However, Parata addressed confusion about what the funding boost meant for the festival. “Some people believe that with this new funding, we no longer need sponsors,” he said. “But that’s simply not true. We still rely heavily on sponsorship to cover the costs of running this festival.”

Expressing gratitude to returning sponsors, Parata warmly welcomed any new partners interested in contributing to the event. “I want to thank our sponsors who continue to stand by us, and we invite more to join us in supporting this important festival.”

Te Matatini’s recent funding journey highlights the growing recognition of the importance of kapa haka. In 2022, baseline funding was increased from $1.94 million to $2.94 million. Budget 2023 further committed $17 million annually for two years, dedicated to regional kapa haka development. This funding allowed the 12 kapa haka regions across Aotearoa, and one in Australia, to strengthen their networks and enhance local participation.

Parata highlighted the broad benefits of kapa haka, which extended beyond the cultural realm. Research confirmed that kapa haka contributed to economic growth, improved well-being, and enhanced educational outcomes for rangatahi.