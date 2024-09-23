Kaipara College rugby teams ready to pack down their scrums in Japan

It has been 20 years since this northern Auckland school has sent a team abroad on a sports exchange.

Now Kaipara College has sent 35 students from its boys and girls’ rugby teams.

Te Ao Māori News interviewed a student and coach from the college before they left for Japan over the weekend.

One of the students in the Japan squad was Wade Graham (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua) and was to be his first time travelling overseas.

“It’s just a unique experience. Not many people would get an opportunity like this, so just keen that I was chosen as one of the people able to go.”

He said they had been learning Japanese phrases, etiquette and culture from their teacher Shinya Yamamoto.

Hard mahi worth it

First XV boys’ rugby team coach Craig Mowat pushed the idea of an overseas experience for their rugby teams.

“I used to go to Kaipara College, and I remember going on a rugby trip myself. The boys hadn’t been on a rugby truck for about 20 years and we had Covid and that kind of stuffed up rugby seasons for us, so we thought, let’s try and do something really good for the community and the team.”

He said they tossed up between going to Australia or somewhere in Europe but settled on Japan because of the new cultural experience it would provide the students.

The group raised enough funds and also received support from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

“A lot of funds had to be raised to get this together, so a lot of work behind the scenes, hay trips and cutting firewood. It’s been worth it.

“We’ve had a really good season this year. Really hard season, so it’s really just a fun trip for the boys, so hopefully they’ll just enjoy it. I think they’re ready to just have a fun game of rugby.”

Kaipara College first XV boy's rugby team coach, Craig Mowat.

Also joining the squad is Tyla Rose Baker (Ngāti Awa), who is looking forward to sharing the school haka and waiata with the teams they are set to play against.

To prepare, Baker had been learning some shopping tips and tricks from their Japanese teacher.

Aside from the two games they will be playing, she is looking forward to using some of her learnt phrases from class.

“My personal favourite is the ‘Biggu Makku onegai shimasu’ so that’s when I go to McDonald’s I’m gonna ask for a Big Mac combo please. Afterwards I’m gonna say ‘oishii desu’ and that means ‘it’s very tasty.’

“I definitely wanna go to McDonald’s and see the different sort of foods that they have in their McDonald’s compared to ours.”

There will be two events planned beyond the sporting commitments.

“We’re going to some sumo wrestling ones and a taiko drumming one. I’m pretty excited for the drumming. I can’t wait to see it ‘cause it’s pretty exhilarating.”

The travelling group will be in Japan until September 30.