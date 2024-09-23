Mental Health Week: Why it’s a ‘top priority’ for Eden Fest’s founder

In the high-pressure world of event planning, Bernard Kumar stands by the importance of strong mental health.

The man behind some of the biggest festivals across Australia and Aotearoa is sharing his mental health journey as Mental Health Awareness Week begins in Aotearoa.

“There are going to be times when you are away from your family, so sacrifice is part of it. There are a lot of setbacks, but you must keep going,” he shared, stressing the need to prioritise mental health amidst the challenges of his career.

Kumar acknowledges that the industry is not an easy one, filled with constant demands and intense pressures.

“It’s not an easy industry. But the key is taking care of yourself, staying grounded, and keeping a clear head through the ups and downs.” This balance is something Kumar has navigated throughout his years of organising large-scale events like Promiseland and Eden Fest.

0 of 3

A Growing Legacy: Promiseland and Eden Fest

Promiseland Festival has become one of the most anticipated events on the trans-Tasman music calendar, drawing thousands of fans annually.

Kumar, who has Samoana and Fijian heritage also recently promoted “Eden Fest” in Auckland, and is part of the “Festco” team, which manages several large-scale events.

This year, Eden Fest promises to offer a star-studded lineup of artists and groups ready to take the stage including local talents like Corella, Stan Walker, and Aaradhna.

Challenges of the Event Planning Industry

Kumar’s career began with organising club shows in Australia, and while he’s achieved a great deal, the road hasn’t been without its obstacles.

“It’s a cutthroat industry,” he says.

“Artists dropping out and getting mashed by the media—that’s one of the big challenges. People expect a lot, and you can’t make everyone happy!”

Through it all, Kumar remains dedicated to his work, often reflecting on the sacrifices that come with it. Mental and emotional resilience has been key, especially when faced with financial risks and being away from family.

Despite the public perception of success, Kumar insists there’s still much more to achieve.

“People sometimes think we’re rich, but that’s not the reality. We’re just regular people trying to make a living. I know there’s still so much more for me to achieve,” he said. “We’re just planting the seeds and only now starting to make strides.”

Ultimately, Kumar hopes his journey will inspire others, especially young Pacific Islanders, to pursue their dreams.

“It’s always inspiring to meet other Pacific people in the industry. It reminds me of my roots and why I started this journey in the first place,” he said.

“I hope to encourage more young Pacific Islanders to follow their dreams and believe that anything is possible.”

Eden Fest takes place on October 12th at Trusts Stadium.

Tickets are available for Eden Fest here: https://megatix.com.au/events/eden-fest-2024