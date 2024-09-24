Fierce competition returns: K’ Road’s first drag pageant in six years

Crowns Beautiful Crowns: A Drag Pageant Show will be the first one seen in Tāmaki Makaurau in six years. Photo: supplied.

Tāmaki Makaurau’s Karangahape Road is set to dazzle this Saturday night with its first drag pageant in six years, promising elegance, cabaret and fierce competition.

With $1,500 and a “coveted” crown on the line, many of Auckland’s fabulous drag queens and kings are fighting it out to win it all.

Crowns Beautiful Crowns host Shavorn Aborealis said it used to be a common event seen in the big smoke back in the day.

“With the end of the monthly open stage competition Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars and subsequently Drag Derby, there hasn’t been an opportunity for a really fabulous competitive drag on a grand scale.

“I wanted to give the scene that opportunity again to dream big and shoot for the stars with what they could do artistically, facilitating creativity and rewarding boldness. The competition brings some edge back into the local scene for us all to push ourselves to the next level with the drag we’re presenting.”

She said the event would run like a traditional pageant, unlike some of the drag competitions people might be used to.

There will be swimwear and eveningwear presentations, a Q&A category and a talent show.

“These performers will be bringing a variety of glamorous and exciting looks to present with an evening of drama as they show off their talents. We have a bit of everything, from live music and song to classical lipsyncing and live demonstrations on stage,” she told Te Ao Māori News.

For Kerry Trent Ranginui (Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi), also known as Miss Kerry Berry, this will be his first time competing in a pageant but he knows he has some stiff competition.

“Everything I apply myself to, I’m always in it to win it, but I’m also very excited to see what the other contestants bring. I work with some of the girls and know well and truly how talented they are and how entertaining they can be so it’s gonna be a good show for everyone and I’m going to be super happy for whoever takes home the crown.”

Ranginui has been preparing for three weeks for the show, but, luckily, he is a dressmaker by day. Having made many gorgeous outfits for local drag queens and making eight outfits for those on Rupaul’s Drag Race, he’s whipped up three new looks.

“I will be showing off my sewing skills at their best.

“Having worked on looks for Drag Race I’m very aware of the need to look extra special when standing next to other performers and hopefully I will stand out on the night,” he said.

The Māori drag queen is known to be one to pull out the poi during a performance. Sadly, it will be tucked away for his talent show this weekend.

“I’m really wanting to show a bit of range for this pageant, I’m well known for breaking out the poi in my shows but this time they will be replaced with handsome backup dancers.

“I have been practising my talent section with my backup dancers for the last two weeks and have a show that I’m really proud of and can’t wait to present,” Ranginui said.

He was unable to share any more details to avoid spoiling the surprise but hinted it would be “feathers and fun”.

This weekend’s events coincide with his parents being in town, allowing them to see their son perform for the first time.

The judge’s panel will consist of Arabia Le Veil and Bryony Skillington, and Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean.

The local drag artist competing are: Crystal Quartz, Epona, Haute Dish, Leidy Lei, Nivalia Night, Princess Vivian and Twinkubus.

It will be held at the Phoenix Venue, with doors opening at 7:30pm and the show starting at 8:30pm.

Tickets for the one-night-only event can be found on eventfinda.