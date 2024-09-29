Aotearoa reclaims the record for the world’s biggest haka!

Thousands gathered at Eden Park to help Aotearoa reclaim the world record for the biggest haka performed.

Ka mau te wehi Aotearoa!

Thousands have rocked the ground beneath Eden Park in Aotearoa’s attempt to reclaim the world record for the biggest haka performed - and the Guinness World Records officials present have confirmed Aotearoa are now the record-holders.

The previous record, held by France with just north of 4000 performers, was widely expected to be overturned, with ‘Haka – Stand as a Nation’ at Eden Park tonight understood to have received more than 8000 registrations for tickets.

Watch thousands perform 'ka mate' on the pitch at Eden Park.

Livestream presenter Jenny-May Clarkson, at 7:58pm, said the crowd had topped 10,000.

France’s record had 4,028 performers.

Tonight’s official announcement, made by a Guinness World Record official, was met with the cheers and the applause of thousands on the pitch at Ngā Ana Wai | Eden Park.

The event was preceded by waiata from artists across Aotearoa, including Six60, Alien Weaponry, Che Fu, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Anika Moa, Hollie Smith and more.

More to come.