Haka world record day is here - what you need to know

Thousands of haka enthusiasts will attempt to bring the world record for the largest haka home to Aotearoa at Ngā Ana Wai, Eden Park tonight.

Organisers are hopeful as many as 10,000 performers of all cultural backgrounds will turn out to wrestle the Guinness World Record back from France, which set the mark in 2014 with 4,028 participants.

The “nation-building occasion” is part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi Mohi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri.

Funds raised will enable the trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy.

Spectator tickets are still available online and at the box office at Eden Park - but tickets to participate in the haka now have to be bought at the ground.

“For those that still want to take part in our world record Haka attempt, please note that online participant ticket sales closed at 4pm [Saturday], but you can still purchase participant tickets at the Eden Park box office from 12-noon [Sunday]. We encourage everyone to come down and join us.”

Participant and spectator tickets are $10, while children and concessions tickets are $5.

Gates open at 4.30pm, participant registration at 5pm and the main entertainment show starts at 6pm.

The entertainment includes Six60, Alien Weaponry, Che Fu, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Anika Moa, Hollie Smith and more.

Whakaata Māori will broadcast the Haka - Stand as a Nation world record attempt live across Māori+, TikTok and on linear television.