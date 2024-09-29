Watch the moment Aotearoa reclaimed the world haka record

Watch thousands perform 'ka mate' on the pitch at Eden Park.

Thousands have rocked the ground beneath Eden Park in Aotearoa’s attempt to reclaim the world record for the biggest haka performed - and the Guinness World Records officials present have confirmed Aotearoa are now the record-holders.

The previous record, held by France with just north of 4000 performers, was widely expected to be overturned, with ‘Haka – Stand as a Nation’ at Eden Park tonight understood to have received more than 8000 registrations for tickets.

Livestream presenter Jenny-May Clarkson, at 7:58pm, said the crowd had topped 10,000.

France’s record had 4,028 performers.

Tonight’s official announcement, made by a Guinness World Record official, was met with the cheers and the applause of thousands on the pitch at Ngā Ana Wai | Eden Park.

Several adjudicators were also present monitoring the haka from the outskirts of the field.

US superstar and acclaimed late-night television host Conan O’Brien was one of the thousands present, spotted alongside Māori filmmaker Taika Waititi.

The event was preceded by waiata from artists across Aotearoa, including Six60, Alien Weaponry, Che Fu, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Anika Moa, Hollie Smith and more.