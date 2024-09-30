Ballot will decide who gets to attend abuse in care apology

This article was first published by RNZ.

The coalition government will proceed with a ballot to decide who can attend an apology to abuse in care survivors.

RNZ revealed earlier this month just 180 people would be able to witness the apology in person at Parliament, with another 120 accommodated in the banquet hall.

The apology was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

The government garnered praise for agreeing to cover travel costs for survivors heading to the apology in Wellington, after RNZ revealed in July many had to cover their own costs to see the report tabled in Parliament.

However, survivors were shocked the numbers were limited, the travel cost offer did not extend to those living outside Aotearoa and a ballot would pit survivors against each other for places.

The office of the minister leading the government’s response, Erica Stanford, on Monday morning confirmed 464 survivors had registered their interest in attending the apology at Parliament, with 348 support people also registered.

Registrations of interest closed later that day, but the 812 registrations so far meant a ballot would be needed - with more than half missing out.

Survivors could also attend concurrent livestream events in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. But only 453 survivors and 333 support people had registered for the 1400 spaces available at those.

A spokesperson for Stanford said the exact location of the apology event in Parliament was not confirmed.

Earlier this month, Stanford said the apology would be held in the Lower House, which limited numbers and necessitated the ballot.

Survivors could register their interest online.

- RNZ