Conan O’Brien practises his pūkana ahead of the world record haka

American television host Conan O’Brien was keen to be sure he was getting his moves right as he took part in Aotearoa reclaiming the haka world record from the French on Sunday.

Ahead of the haka, reporter Mare Haimona-Riki taught the late-night host how to do a pūkana.

On his first try, O’Brien seemed a bit faint but, when he had his second go, Haimona-Riki told him, “that’s pretty scary”.

The American star is in Aotearoa filming a show for HBO MAX, in which he travels the world and meets fans.

“So I was planning on coming to New Zealand to meet up with fans and then this [the haka record] came together and I asked Taika [Waititi] if would he want to do it with me and he said ‘yes’, so it all magically came together,” he said.

O’Brien didn’t go into the challenge completely blind because he had been practising Ka Mate before coming to Eden Park.

“I’m doing my best, I’ve been trying to learn it and I’m going to do my best to help.

“I want to do my part!”

When he first saw the haka performed by the All Blacks, O’Brien was hooked and wanted to learn more.

“It’s so beautiful and amazing, it’s incredible, I mean there’s so much energy in the haka, so much performance energy and so much spirit, it’s really beautiful and powerful.”

Watch thousands perform 'ka mate' on the pitch at Eden Park.

Aotearoa plus O’Brien was successful on Sunday night, being able to gather 6,531 people to perform Ka Mate at Eden Park, breaking the previous record held by the French for a decade.

Aotearoa gathered 2,503 people more than France had for its haka.

The event was officiated by Guinness World Records adjudicator Brian Sobel, who confirmed the record holder after 8pm.

New Zealand officially holds the title of “Largest Haka” in the Guinness World Records book.