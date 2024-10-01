TJ Perenara’s surprise choice to become the All Blacks’ next haka leader

TJ Perenara of New Zealand leads the Haka prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between New Zealand and Namibia at Tokyo Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The All Blacks won’t just lose their most experienced halfback when TJ Perenara leaves New Zealand.

They will also need to find someone else to step up and lead the team’s iconic pre-match haka.

Perenara led the All Blacks haka before a test in New Zealand for the final time on Saturday night, when the team performed Ka Mate prior to their 33-13 victory over Australia in the second Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington.

Perenara of Ngāti Rangitihi is synonymous with the All Blacks haka, having led the pre-match war dance on and off throughout his 87-test career.

The Hurricanes legend resumed the role of All Blacks kaea, the haka leader, after another halfback, Aaron Smith, retired following last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Perenara said it had been a life-changing experience to lead the haka as it had brought him closer to his culture.

“It meant a lot to me, being able to lead haka. I didn’t speak Māori growing up,” Perenara reflected.

“I led haka at the start without understanding te reo Māori and te ao Māori like I do now and that has been a big reason for my journey into te ao Māori and te reo Māori.

“Haka isn’t just what I do out there, it’s changed how I am as a person and how I am as a Māori man.”

Perenara has signed a three-year deal with Ricoh Black Rams Tokyo in Japan next year, making him ineligible for All Blacks selection after 2024.

After leading the haka in New Zealand for the final time on Saturday night, Perenara was asked who saw stepping into the role moving forward.

His choice came as a surprise as the player he nominated only has one cap for the All Blacks.

“Big call,” Perenara said, before giving the answer careful consideration.

He revealed Codie Taylor, who performed the haka against England at Eden Park this year when Perenara was injured, had put his name forward and said Rieko Ioane “would be amazing as well,” before landing on his long-term candidate.

“The person I think it could be long-term is Billy Proctor. He’s amazing in that role and the mana that he carries through haka and through Te Ao Māori,” Perenara said.

“He leads the haka at the Hurricanes. That’s how much respect we have for him in that space.”

Proctor (Ngāi Te Rangi/Ngāpuhi) made his All Blacks debut against Fiji in San Diego in July following a standout season with the Hurricanes but the 25-year-old centre is still waiting for another opportunity at test level.

Ardie Savea led the haka for the first time during Proctor’s lone test appearance.

Savea described the experience as “special” honour but the All Blacks vice-captain said it was unlikely he would do it again.

“At the start of the week I backed myself because I was kapa haka leader back in primary and intermediate but once it got to 24 hours before the game, the nerves started to kick in and it was all I could think about,” Savea said.

