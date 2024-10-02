Leading Māori-owned fashion labels showcase in Thailand

Māori-owned fashion labels KaistorSt and Mitchell Vincent Collection are taking their first steps in the Southeast Asia marketplace this week with a fashion showcase in Bangkok.

The event AHO: Connection and Continuity will weave together the traditions of Māori heritage with the dynamic energy of Bangkok, creating a celebration of artistry, collaboration, and cultural harmony.

The initiative is led by the Centre of Asia Pacific Excellence (CAPE) alumni and fashion designers Nichola Te Kiri and Mitchell Vincent in partnership with Ngā Hononga-ā-Kiwa (NHK), a programme that aims to increase Māori business engagement, capability and awareness internationally.

Te Kiri says the trip has two focuses; business and sharing mātauranga.

“We want to test and validate that our brands would be able to enter into the Thai market customer base. But we’ve also got some objectives; mātauranga. So we want to go over there to share knowledge with the indigenous communities,” Te Kiri says.

Vincent says he’s always believed in the power of collaboration in achieving success “and this fashion event presents a compelling showcase of Māori culture and design, marking the first step towards establishing a presence in Southeast Asia.

A group of Ngā Hononga-ā-Kiwa alumni will also attend the fashion event and take part in activities over 10 days to connect with visiting indigenous communities, key stakeholders, and creative businesses within the Thai fashion industry.

“What I’d really love for people to take away is that we can do whatever we set our minds to,” Te Kiri says.

“I just want to push those boundaries and show people because we’re small. Normally other partnerships and agencies wouldn’t look at us, but together as a collab and together, as small businesses, we can do things. I honestly feel the sky is our limit.”

The group of Ngā Hononga-ā-Kiwa alumni before their departure to Thailand. Source: File

The Ngā Hononga-ā-Kiwa alumni taking part include Uenukuterangihoka Jefferies, Tahlia Temple, Pau Taylor, Te Arawa Tumai, Te Manawanui Tawhara-Crown, Maringi Kete, Tyson Grootjans, Mihirangi Wickliffe, Te Maia Pihema and Awatea Rikirangi-Thomas.

Te Kiri says, “I’m hoping that they’ll gain from it different experiences and different lessons but also to see pathways and steps into where they could potentially either help other businesses that want to take this road or themselves if they want to take this road, not necessarily in Thailand but any international space.”

Sharing mātauranga with P’gakeryaw

One of the highlights of the trip will be a visit to a village in Northern Thailand to learn about local crafts, fabric and weaving techniques from the indigenous P’gakeryaw people.

Māori business CAPE programme leader Nathan Rahui helped to organise the visit and says the purpose will be to connect with the indigenous people on their whenua.

“I think it’s important when we come on these types of kaupapa to always acknowledge indigenous people on their whenua, kanohi ki te kanohi, share kai, share laughter and share mātauranga,” Rahui says.

The group will get to learn about the histories and some of the traditional methods and practices of the P’gakeryaw people while staying with them overnight.

Te Kiri says, “We’re hoping to do some traditional weaving and we’re going to look at traditional dyes. The trip specifically will be more about sharing mātauranga and just connecting with other indigenous whānau and communities.”

The fashion event will take place at the dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok. The hotel offers a modern and sleek environment, complementing the innovative designs of KaistorSt and Mitchell Vincent Collection.

Vincent says, “the objective behind this collaboration with the esteemed hotel chain is to captivate the Thai audience by showcasing our collection and sharing it with the world. The event, scheduled for October 10 will host VIP guests, local influencers, and fashion industry stakeholders, providing a unique cultural exchange and fashion experience.”