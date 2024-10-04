Marae prepared to help Otago Peninsula whānau cut off from Dunedin

The Otago region is experiencing its wettest day in over a century, with flooding in many areas and roads blocked.

Residents of the Otago Peninsula are cut off from accessing the main city caused by the harsh weather.

Ōtākau marae is situated in the area and told Te Ao Māori News its people were prepared if things got worse, with Civil Defence asking them if they could stand up if needed.

“We’re actually really well set up and prepared to support whānau through events like this. If the power goes off, for example, we’ve got generators here. We’ve always got kai available,” Nadia Wesley-Smith said.

“[We’ll] obviously make sure that everybody’s kept warm and dry and fed.”

Currently, only rangatahi are on the premises after their planned holiday programme had to be diverted to the marae.

Rangatahi clearing drains

“With the amount of rain that came down, the marae actually did experience quite a bit of water running off the hills, so the crew were out and the rangatahi were out clearing drains and diverting water away from the buildings.

“We’re really happy that they were there to be able to do that.”

The peninsula water mains have burst so those in the area are on a conserve water notice.

Wesley-Smith said Civil Defence was arranging water trucks to come to ther area but wasn’t sure when they’d arrive due to the road closures.

“[I’m] not quite sure when the contractors would be able to come through, but they’ll be making it a priority, I’m sure.”

This isn’t the first time the peninsula has been cut off due to a weather event. In 2017 the marae was cut off for three days, Wesley-Smith said.

“[With a] small kainga, everybody leans on each other and supports each other.

Thoughts to those who were flooded

“So generally we’re all feeling pretty okay, we’ve got power and we’re able to communicate with whānau around the region, so feeling okay.

“But [our] thoughts going out to everybody who’s got flooding in their houses and had to evacuate.”

As of midday Friday, New Zealand Transport Agency has said six state highways were closed in the region.

• SH1 Hampden to Evansdale • SH1 Waihola to Milton • SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston • SH87 Kyeburn to Hyde • SH88 Forsyth Barr Stadium to Port Chalmers • SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui