Second man arrested over murder of Ariki Rigby in 2022

Ariki Rigby's body was found in a vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve on 5 September 2022. Photo / NZ Police

A second man has been arrested by Hawke’s Bay police on Friday in relation to the murder of Ariki Rigby.

Rigby, 18, was killed in September 2022 with her body found in a dark grey Toyota Corona in River Road reserve near Havelock North.

The 29-year-old Havelock North man has been charged with being a party to arson.

Police are planning on opposing his bail, when he appears in Hastings District Court tomorrow.

This follows the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Auckland last month being charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Napier High Court on October 11.