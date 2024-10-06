Zoe Hobbs part of ‘revolutionary’ Athlos NYC all-women’s track meet

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) joined a “revolutionary” all-women’s athletics meet in New York last week.

Dubbed “Coachella meets athletics” after the star-studded US music festival popular with the world’s glitterati, Athlos NYC was a first for women-only athletics competition.

“[Women] deserve the biggest and best possible platform for their talents, yearly,” Athlos co-founder and husband of tennis great Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, told EssentiallySports.

Looking to “rewrite the history books”, Athlos NYC featured 36 of the world’s top athletes across just six events, six per race, ranging from 100m through to 1500m. No field events were included.

36 show-stopping athletes rewrote the history books at the first-ever ATHLOS NYC 💥



This is just the beginning.



🎥 @theokphotos pic.twitter.com/84MgRpnYzN — ATHLOS (@athlos) September 30, 2024

Plus, it came with prize money twice that of the World Athletics Diamond League - US$60,000 for winners and 10% of all event revenues split between competitors.

Playing up to the vibe of the Big Apple, Athlos NYC landed fitted out with a celebrity red carpet, athlete walk-out tunnel, DJ music between sessions, and a headline performance by Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

If that wasn’t enough, winners received sterling silver Tiffany crowns designed specially for the occasion.

Hobbs finished fifth in 11.38s in the 100m, behind race winner Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast (10.98), with Americans Brittany Brown (11.05) and Candace Hill (11.14) claiming second and third spots.

Photo / Athlos

“That’s a wrap for season 2024! No better place to have done it than @athlos in NYC 💜. It was an honour to be part of this event,” Hobbs wrote on Instagram.

“This meet really was special, and the most fun I’ve had from start to finish.”

The 27-year-old, who made her Olympic debut in Paris - qualifying for the semi-final with an impressive time of 11.08s, said she was looking forward to returning to Aotearoa.

“4 months on the road has come to an end & It’s finally time for HOMEEEE.”



