50th anniversary of Polyfest gets funding

The 50th anniversary of the world’s biggest secondary school cultural competition has been backed with $75,000 of funding from Auckland Council.

Polyfest, an annual performing arts festival celebrating Polynesian culture, has become a beacon of cultural awareness for young Pacific children growing up in New Zealand.

It was included in the council’s latest round of funding for events across the region.

Manurewa-Papakura Councillor Angela Dalton, says more than 20 organisations delivering events across the city have been funded.

“We think it’s important that Aucklanders can participate in and enjoy a range of events that reflect the diversity of our city,” Dalton said.

“People might look at the list of those funded and think they would never attend such and such an event, but others will look and see events they consider help make our city what it is.

“It would be a pretty dull old world of we all enjoyed the same things, and regardless, these events attract strong support and bring economic benefits to the city.”

When it started, Polyfest had just six groups from the four participating schools, and 40 performers.

Different schools hosted the festival each year after that, until it moved to its permanent home in 1996 at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

Next year’s 50th Polyfest was expected to be significant.

Festival director, Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu in an earlier interview said they wanted it big, and special.

Planning started in 2022, she said.

“We started planning last year because it’s going to take a bit more time to put it together,” she said.

“The 50th anniversary will not just be about the festival, but a celebration.”

Polyfest, partly funded by Auckland Council through its regional events grant, has been a vibrant showcase of traditional Pacific and Māori music, dance, costume and cultural speech competition.

“It’s not just about putting on a show or the festival, next year is about being able to leave something behind for the next generation.”

Leo-Mau’u has been the Polyfest director since 2017, during some of its most trying times.

There were disruptions and cancellations in 2019 to 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christchurch terror attacks and flooding.

This year, there were issues with the Māori stage after the greyhound racing track at the Bowl wasn’t made available to them.

“It’s a resilient festival, despite everything we’re still here.

“Every year the festival is different, there’s been a few challenges the past few years but the festival and what it represents remains the same.”

Included in the list of funded events is the Auckland International Buskers Festival, Takapuna Winter Lights and Iwi of Origin.

“Regular, vibrant events play an important part in our cultural, sporting and social calendar,” Dalton said.

