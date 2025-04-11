Te Rōpū Manukura crowned champions at rescheduled Māori Stage of Polyfest

A final burst of kapa haka excellence marked the conclusion of this year’s festival, as students from across Tāmaki Makaurau returned to perform after last week’s weather disruptions.

With strong support from schools and efficient coordination, the celebration ended on a high note, showcasing youth talent and cultural pride.

After Friday’s performances were cancelled due to severe weather, students finally took the stage on Thursday in Division Two of ASB Polyfest 2025 -the only stage completely washed out.

But they had the opportunity to compete and perform, solidifying their place in the 50th anniversary celebrations and the proud legacy of the world’s largest school cultural festival.

Heavy rain forced organisers to cancel the original Division Two bracket, disappointing the students who had trained for months. Thanks to the swift response from organisers and the support of host kura Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, the groups were rescheduled to perform on Thursday, with live coverage streamed on Māori Television.

Students perform with pride and passion during ASB Polyfest’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Photo/PMN News Sariah Magaoa

Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu, the Festival Director, is thrilled that the Division Two performers finally got their chance to shine.

“We are pleased to see Division 2 of the ASB Polyfest Māori Stage take place today,” Seiuli says.

“So many students, schools, staff and whānau have practised long and hard to perform at Polyfest, and despite last week’s cancellation, groups from Division Two finally get a chance to share their hard work with everyone.”

She says the rapid support from schools and the wider community emphasises the resilience and community spirit during the festival’s 50th anniversary.

“The fact that community and school support was available so quickly to affected schools from Division Two is a testament to the love and support there is for our student performers.”

Stephen Hargreaves, ASB Polyfest Trust Chair, also praises the effort behind the scenes.

“It’s wonderful that the students have got their chance to perform after Friday’s terrible weather forced the cancellation of their Division Two competition,” he says.

“Credit must go to the Māori Stage coordinators and volunteers for working so hard to quickly organise this alternative, and to Ngā Puna o Waiōrea for providing a venue. A huge amount of time and effort goes into preparing a performance bracket, so it is great that the students have their time in the spotlight.”

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board Chair, says the moment is significant for the rangatahi involved.

Students perform kapa haka on the Māori Stage, embodying pride, culture, and unity at ASB Polyfest’s 50th anniversary. Photo/PMN News Sariah Magaoa

“We’ve had Polyfest cancelled in previous years, and that must have been really hard for the students, even though there were good reasons,” he says.

“So with this being the 50th, it was really important - and really awesome - that the students scheduled for Friday were still able to perform tonight.”

He acknowledged the dedication of everyone involved.

“It acknowledges the hard work students have put in, and the support from parents and whānau who’ve been building up to this.

“I just want to acknowledge the Polyfest organisers and the Māori Stage team for making this opportunity happen - not just to complete the programme, but to properly close out the 50th anniversary.

“It would’ve sucked real bad if some of our kids missed out on the 50th, so this really just completes the celebration.”

Ngā Toa Whakaihuwaka/The Supreme Victors.

The overall results for Division 2 of the Māori Stage at ASB Polyfest 2025 are:

Te Rōpū Manukura at Polyfest 2025. Photo: Whakaata Māori.

1st Place: Te Rōpū Manukura

2nd Place: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Ngā Oho

3rd Place: James Cook High School -Te Pou Herenga Waka

Ka mau te wehi to all the performers, kaiako, and whānau who brought their passion and pride to the Māori stage.

Participating schools:

Thirteen schools competed in the rescheduled Division Two competition:

Auckland Grammar - Ngā Tama o Tāmaki

Westlake Boys’ High - Ngā Tama Toa o Ururoto

Sacred Heart College - Te Ngākau Tapu

Massey High - Taiohi Tātaki

Papakura High - Kahurangi ki Uta

Dilworth - Te Kapa Haka o Titikōpuke

Aorere College - Aorere Tū Rangatira

Henderson High - Ngā Taiohi o Panuku

Waitākere College - Ngā Pae Maunga o Waitākere

Pukekohe High - Ngā Uri o Te Kohekohe

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Puau Te Moananui a Kiwa and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Raki Paewhenua -Te Rōpū Manukura

James Cook High - Te Pou Herenga Waka

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Ngā Oho

Division Two Māori performers were the final acts to take the stage in ASB Polyfest’s 50th anniversary, bringing the four-day celebration to a close after it officially wrapped over the weekend.

This year’s milestone was marked by powerful performances from thousands of rangatahi, including a special generational performance by Auckland Girls’ Grammar alumni, and the release of a commemorative book, a documentary, and a gala dinner held on Monday night.

Polyfest’s legacy now spans five decades. For many students, Thursday’s performance is a final high highlight in their cultural journey. For others, it’s just the beginning of their kapa haka journey - one now etched into the proud 50-year story of Polyfest.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.