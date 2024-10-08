Watch: Marokopa fugitive Tom Phillips and three children filmed walking through bush

Watch: Tom Phillips and his children, Ember, Maverick and Jayda were spotted in the Marokopa bush last Thursday by pig hunters. Video: NZ Herald

Tom Phillips and his three children – Jayda, Maverick and Ember – have been caught on camera walking through the Marokopa bush.

Police say they are again searching for Phillips and his three children, who have been missing since December 2021.

Police were deployed to Marokopa on Thursday and two helicopters swept the area over the weekend.

Tom Phillips and his three children have been filmed for the first time in remote central North Island farmland, wearing camo gear and carrying large packs.

The youngsters spoke briefly to a group of pig hunters before walking away.

Footage shared exclusively with the Herald by teenage hunters shows Phillips and Jayda, 11, Maverick, 9, and Ember, 8, tramping in formation with the fugitive dad, who was also carrying a large rifle, leading the way.

The chance encounter in Marokopa bush included the children speaking to the hunters briefly, asking if “anyone knew they were there”.

John McOviney said his 16-year-old grandchild was one of the pig hunters out on his farm last Thursday when they came across the man and three children at around 6.30pm.

He said they were all wearing masks and were only 20m away from the hunters.

“The children asked: ‘Who else knows we’re here?’

“And then they just kept on walking. They were all packed up, they had big packs on.

“I think the father sort of kept them moving.”

He said there was a lot of bush on his farm and it was “quite isolated”.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Roman Travers, McOviney said when his grandson saw that Phillips was carrying a gun they didn’t take the interaction any further, but he called 111 and spoke to police right away. The video footage was sent to police.

Yesterday, police said they had determined the sighting of missing man Tom Phillips and his three children last week was “credible”.

Police were dispatched on Thursday night after receiving a tip that Phillips had been seen in bush west of Coutts Rd in Marokopa with the three children.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.”

After a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, “nothing further of significance” was found, according to police.

“Investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

“Police continue to urge those in the Marokopa community to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, no matter how minor, to us.”

An $80,000 reward was offered for two weeks in June in return for information leading to the children’s safe return.

While the family was not found, police received 50 tips “deemed worthy of consideration” before the June 25 deadline.

Before Thursday’s sighting, police alleged Phillips was seen on November 2, 2023, on CCTV after an attempted burglary at a Piopio store.

Security footage from the shop showed a masked pair, believed to be Phillips and one of his children, smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off about 2am.

Phillips vanished for the first time with his three young children on September 11, 2021.

The family returned home three weeks later, but on December 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear before court.

In a video message this year, the children’s mother Cat said: “I am standing here before you today begging you for your help to bring my babies home”.

“They are just innocent children, they do not deserve to be treated this way. They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now.”

