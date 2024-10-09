Auckland teen missing since last month

This article was first published by RNZ.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Auckland boy who went missing last month.

Maaka was last seen at the Papakura train station on 27 September, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue or black jeans.

Police describe him as 150cm tall and of thin build.

They believe Maaka could be somewhere on the city’s North Shore.

Police and his family have concerns for Maaka’s welfare and ask anyone who sights him to please contact police on 111.

Anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, using the reference number 240927/4702.

- RNZ