Training future tradies while providing water to Northland families

A year-long training programme has been changing lives in Northland, offering rangatahi real-world skills in plumbing and construction while providing a lifeline to communities in need of clean water.

Tupu Plumbing, a hands-on employment and training initiative, has been instrumental in helping local whānau gain access to reliable water supply systems as part of the Te Hiku Drought Relief project, Puna Wai Ora.

This year, six participants were employed by the Te Aupōuri Iwi Development Trust to install water tank systems for families across Te Hiku. Their work is especially critical for remote communities like Mitimiti, Pangarū, and Pawarenga, where council water infrastructure doesn’t reach.

The drought relief programme saw 425 tanks installed across Te Hiku, with almost 150 of those installed by Tupu Plumbing and 100 more to go.

Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri pou whakarae Tipene Kapa-Kingi emphasised the programme’s importance, saying, “Some of our families are living without access to water. We know that without water, people cannot survive.”

He also highlighted the long-term impact, noting, “This is a vital service for whānau throughout Te Hiku and for families in areas like the west coast, who don’t have access to council water pipelines.”

Although most whānau already had access to local water, the programme helped provide UV or jumbo filter systems as part of the installations.

‘Hands-on, employment-focused’ approach

The Tupu Plumbing programme not only offers practical training but also treats its participants as employees, preparing them for the workforce. Tupu Plumbing’s Rob Purchase explained, “It’s treated as employment as opposed to a class-only programme, and the boys have taken really well to it.”

For many, the programme has been life-changing.

Gabe Wharekawa, one of the students and a recent graduate, reflected on the impact of his new qualification: “It means a lot. I’ve got a lot of qualifications now, which will make it easier to get into the trades.

“We have some land in Te Rarawa, so we could probably hook up a few showers, filters and pumps for them.”

Fellow graduate Lucian Popata acknowledged the personal growth he experienced: “My attendance wasn’t the best before and, when I started here, they constantly reminded me to stay committed. We installed tanks, gutters, and did a bit of concreting.”

Teamwork and individual strengths

Beyond developing their technical skills, the participants had also gained confidence and a sense of teamwork.

“They work fantastically as a group but, individually, they have their own strengths. Some are more drawn to the plumbing side, while others are leaning towards drainage,” Purchase said.

The initiative is supported by a range of stakeholders, including Tupu Plumbing as part of a wider drought relief programme, Puna Wai Ora, which has received a total of $8 million in funding to help combat climate change and enhance drought resilience.