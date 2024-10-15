Combat athlete shares Māori culture with UFC legend

At the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in Spain, fighter Haze ‘The Huntsman’ Hepi (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Rarawa) shared a significant moment with UFC legend and part-owner of BKFC Conor McGregor.

Hepi gifted McGregor a whatu kākahu (finger-woven cloak) signifying a powerful cultural exchange on an international stage.

McGregor, known for his larger-than-life persona, graciously accepted the taonga, donning the kākahu with pride. The two then posed for photos, where McGregor surprised many by attempting a pūkana – the fierce facial expression used in Māori haka to convey strength and intensity.

A combat sport increasing in popularity

Bare-knuckle boxing, a combat sport where fighters compete without gloves or hand wraps, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Unlike traditional boxing, which follows strict rules and involves padded gloves, bare-knuckle bouts are raw and unfiltered, relying on minimal regulation.

Fighters use precise striking and defensive tactics to avoid serious injuries, as there’s no cushioning for their punches. Historically, bare-knuckle boxing dates back to the 18th and 19th centuries, but recent professional promotions, such as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), have revitalised the sport, attracting a growing audience drawn to its intense and gritty nature.

High praise for McGregor’s pūkana

McGregor’s pūkana effort didn’t go unnoticed. Fans were quick to flood social media with praise for McGregor’s attempt at the pūkana, showing both humour and appreciation. “He’s actually got a solid pūkana!” one fan commented, while another added, “Hearty! You can feel the wairua from the man.” A third fan, clearly impressed, posted, “No way you got Mac to do a pūkana!”

This moment of cultural exchange may be just the beginning. Hepi hinted at a deeper collaboration with McGregor, sharing in his caption: “We’re not just here to take part. We are here to take over.”

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, is widely regarded for his brash personality and knockout power in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions. Known for his crossover appeal, McGregor made headlines when he transitioned from MMA to boxing for a high-profile bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

The post also featured the colours of both the Irish flag and the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, symbolising unity between the two cultures.

Hepi’s excitement for what’s to come is palpable. Before heading to Spain, he teased “massive announcements” on the horizon, signalling that this might only be the start of a significant partnership between the Māori fighter and the Irish MMA icon.

“Off to Spain on Wednesday for the @bareknucklefc event in Marbella. Massive announcements are coming soon. In the meantime, we mahi,” Hepi wrote in anticipation of the event.