EX-NZ First MP appointed chair of New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute

Ex-New Zealand First deputy leader, Fletcher Tabuteau, has been appointed Chair of Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Board by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka.

Tabuteau (Ngāti Ngāraranui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue) joined parliament in 2014 as a list MP for New Zealand First, he was then given more responsibilities when his party became a coalition with the Labour Party during the 2017 election.

He became deputy leader of NZ First in 2017 but resigned after losing the 2020 election.

Minister Potaka offered his congratulations on Tabuteau’s appointment.

“His experience in governance, management, and business will be an asset to the Board and the important work they do to encourage and promote ahurea and toi Māori,” said Potaka.

Born in Rotorua, Tabuteau went to and taught at Rotorua Boys' High School, and then was a lecturer in Economics, and head of the Business School at Waiariki Institute of Technology prior to entering the Beehive.

After his political career, he didn’t stop as he started working 20 hours a week for his hometown council in a fixed-term position to work on economic development and housing projects.

In 2022, he ran for Mayor in the Rotorua Lakes Council local election coming second place after Tania Tapsell.

Currently, he runs Hoporona Consulting and serves as Director of Capital Government Relations and Communications.

NZMACI, located in Rotorua, is home to Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau (National Wood Carving School), Te Takapū o Rotowhio (National Stone and Bone Carving School), and Te Rito o Rotowhio (National Weaving School).

“At its core, NZMACI fosters the protection and transfer of mātauranga Māori. It is an integral part of the Rotorua economy and the wider Māori economy, contributing to the sustainable development of scenic and tourist attractions in the Rotorua district and across the motu,” Potaka said.

It was established in 1926 by Sir Āpirana Ngata to combat the threat of losing Māori Art, before being reestablished in 1963.