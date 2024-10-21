Old Papatoetoe undergoes major revamp

Old Papatoetoe's town centre is undergoing a transformation as part of a comprehensive revitalisation guided by the Old Papatoetoe Masterplan. Chambers Laneway before photo. Photo / Auckland Council

A transformation is underway for Old Papatoetoe with hopes it will revive the Auckland town centre.

The plan aims to breathe new life into the area and provide new housing options, while maintaining its unique identity.

Manukau Ward Councillor Alf Filipaina, who has also been a councillor for the old Manukau City since 2003, said he is pleased to see the progress in Old Papatoetoe.

“With robust infrastructure, essential services, and excellent access to public transportation, I’m looking forward to the transformation over the next few years,” says Filipaina.

Councillor Lotu Fuli, also from the Manukau Ward, says it’s encouraging to see the progress made.

“That will ensure the council can continue to meet the needs of our city and South Auckland.

“Old Papatoetoe is strategically located next to Manukau City and offers significant regeneration opportunities in the town centre, thanks to the large areas of underutilised council-owned land,” she says.

The transformation of Old Papatoetoe is being led by Eke Panuku Development Auckland. The plan aims to improve safety, accessibility, and economic growth, restoring the historic area.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said revitalising Old Papatoetoe is a key part of the local board plan.

“Old Papatoetoe will be a popular place to live, to shop, for people to meet and enjoy themselves, and will provide the services and facilities the community needs.

“It also boasts convenient access to Puhunui Station and Middlemore Train Stations, making it highly desirable for commuters and travellers,” he says.

“It’s a beautiful area with a unique character, featuring stunning art deco buildings. Currently, the town centre spans 12 hectares, and this plan aims to address its underutilisation.”

The plan: Housing

Piko Toetoe. Photo / Eke Panuku

Piko Toetoe development is underway

The site is located behind the St George Street shops and bordered by the Papatoetoe New World, Allan Brewster Leisure Centre and the rail line.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board deputy chair Vi Hausia says Old Papatoetoe has room for growth and would benefit from new investment as more diverse families make it their new home.

“It’s especially encouraging to see mana whenua actively engaged in reinforcing and incorporating the narrative and cultural heritage of the region into this,” says Hausia.

Cambridge Terrace, an underutilised council property has been developed into 29 new homes. Photo / Eke Panuku

The New Zealand Housing Foundation has developed 29 new homes at 91 Cambridge Terrace, an underutilised council property.

Public space

Chambers Laneway after photo with the changes completed. It will feature a Mana Whenua-designed mural. Photo / Eke Panuku

The upgrade of Chambers Laneway is due to be completed by Christmas. It will feature a Bittern mural designed by mana whenua. The native bird was once found in local wetlands but is now extinct from the area.

