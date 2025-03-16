Old Papatoetoe’s ‘exciting’ revamp almost complete

Old Papatoetoe’s makeover is taking shape with new homes, green spaces and a new laneway under development.

Eke Panuku - Auckland Council’s development arm - is carrying out the redevelopment of the South Auckland suburb, which aims to bring new life to the area.

Local Democracy Reporting recently visited the area, after reporting on the changes in October 2024.

Vi Hausia, Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board deputy chair and local resident, said he is excited about the project being almost complete.

This is an artist’s impression of what the Stadium Reserve playground will look like when it’s finished. Image / Auckland Council

“Exciting changes are underway in Old Papatoetoe. This is something we’ve worked towards for years, and now we’re only months away from enjoying the new facilities and open spaces.”

Although locals have told LDR they welcome the changes, it has brought some disruption to the streets too.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe local board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia spoke about a new road extension being created to Cambridge Terrace.

The upgraded laneway is now more open, greener and welcoming. Image / Auckland Council

“There’ll be a new road there, directly linking up to the car park where New World is, and a proper road will come. At the moment, it’s just car-park grade, but a proper street will be created to link into Wallace Road.”

Of the new housing developments, Apulu says Auckland had not grown upwards for a long time.

Two-, three-, and four-bedroom terraced homes are included in the development. Image / Auckland Council

“It’s grown outwards, urban sprawl. And so, a lot of people are used to living on quarter acre or a bit smaller than that, but [in] single-level residential housing.”

But the council needed to build up as the city was bursting at the seams, he says.

The city’s rapid population growth overwhelmed the Auckland Council’s infrastructure, with more people living further away requiring additional pipes, waste, and sewage systems - all of which cost money, he says.

Wider footpaths, safe crossing points and a separated cycle lane coming to Cambridge Terrace. Image / Auckland Council

“But ... if we can build upwards - that means more people can live closer and near the city and closer to our public transport routes.“So, Unlocked Papatoetoe is right on the train track routes, [with] Papatoetoe train station there. And so, it is a prime place to encourage more intensification.”

Intensification will bring some challenges, but it will also bring many positives, he says.

“There’s going to be bad things that come with intensification, but there’s going to be a lot of positives.”

Learn more about what’s coming to Old Papatoetoe and when to expect it:

Chambers Laneway upgrade

Located next to the Papatoetoe Chambers building, the upgraded laneway runs from and includes the Civic Plaza on St George Street, through to the Wallace Road car park and Piko Toetoe development.

The project is mostly complete and open to the public, with final touches underway, including the painting of a new Mana Whenua-designed mural and final planting planned for autumn.

Cambridge Terrace extension (off Puhinui Road)

The Cambridge Terrace extension is under construction and is expected to be completed by mid-2025. This project will connect Cambridge Terrace to Stadium Lane and Wallace Road, improving access for vehicles and pedestrians to the Allan Brewster Leisure Centre and Stadium Reserve.

The plans include wider footpaths, safe crossing points, a separated cycle lane, and a low-speed street design, all aimed at improving access and encouraging increased use of Stadium Reserve.

Stadium Reserve (just off Tavern Lane, behind New World Papatoetoe)

Construction on the Stadium Reserve upgrade began in February and is expected to be completed later this year.

This project will bring a new park to Papatoetoe, featuring a playground, expanded green spaces, and a dedicated kick-a-ball area.

The Piko Toetoe development

Alongside these public projects, private developments are adding more homes to the area, particularly with the Piko Toetoe development on Tavern Lane.

The project will feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom terraced houses, along with a pathway connecting the main street and Stadium Reserve.

Construction is expected to take approximately 17 months, with public laneways set to open by mid-2026.