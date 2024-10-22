Youths to be held criminally liable for damage to roof of Oranga Tamariki Auckland justice facility

This article was first published by RNZ.

A group of young people who climbed onto the roof of their youth justice facility in Wiri will be held criminally accountable for damage caused.

The group of 13 climbed onto the roof at Korowai Manaaki in south Auckland at around 6:40pm on Monday. They claimed they were protesting because they weren’t let outside.

They also claimed they had not been fed.

Nine of the group were coaxed down overnight and on Tuesday morning, with the remaining four coming down shortly before 11am. All have been taken into secure care, or off-site by police.

“Whilst it is disappointing that this occurred, we can confirm at no point was there any concern for public safety,” Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive youth justice services and residential care Iain Chapman said.

“The standard operating procedure we have in place for such incidents were initiated immediately, to esnure the young people were not able to get any further than the roof within the confines of the facility.”

Despite initial reports suggesting the youths were demanding Big Mac combos from McDonald’s, cigarettes and a getaway car, Chapman said the group “made no requests or demands to our staff on site”.

Earlier on Tuesday morning the group could be seen tearing the roof apart, ripping out insulation and wood. An RNZ reporter at the scene said two youths appeared to have climbed through a hole made in one of the buildings, before re-emerging.

“These young peole are here at Korowai Manaaki because they have committed serious crimes,” Chapman said.

“They have caused damage to parts of our facilities, and they will be held criminally accountable.”

Police officers who were earlier walking the perimeter have now gathered in front of the building.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said authorities would not cave to the youths' demands.

“They’re not coming down for KFC,” Luxon said.

“These are some of the most serious and hardcore young offenders.”

A damage assessment and remediation plan is under way, Chapman said.

It’s not the first time young people have climbed on to the roof of Korowai Manaaki; a similar incident in July 2023 was blamed on staff shortages.

A damning report in July found staff at the facility were smuggling in contraband, roughing up children, and silencing informants.

