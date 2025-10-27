Police cite safety fears after 2am Oranga Tamariki baby uplift in Māngere

Police and Oranga Tamariki carried out the 2am of a baby uplift they had serious concerns for - but the 6-week-old's mother and her advocate have hit out at the move. New Zealand Herald composite photo

This article was first published by NZME.

Police and child wellbeing workers have carried out a 2am baby uplift, with claims the intervention included cutting off Wi-Fi and power at the property the baby’s mother was staying in.

Both police and Oranga Tamariki (OT) have defended the move; with police saying there were “concerns” for the safety of the baby, while OT said the uplift was carried out using a law “when it is critically necessary to protect a child”.

In defending its actions, OT said the woman wasn’t adhering to a safety plan put in place to “protect her child”, while also citing previous concerns “including maternal drug use, abusive and threatening behaviour, missing health appointments and lack of stable accommodation”.

But the baby’s mother, and her advocate, have both hit out at the early-morning action, with the mum stating her 6-week-old child was never in harm.

The dramatic incident began at 10pm on October 3, when police initially turned up at the South Auckland property the woman and her baby were staying in.

The pair were staying in a Grace Foundation home in Māngere; with the mother having recently been accepted into the programme provided by the foundation that helps reintegrate disadvantaged people and those recently released from prison or struggling with addictions and mental health into society.

Four hours later, police oversaw the OT baby uplift, during which time the 26-year-old mother claims Wi-Fi and power was cut so she could not livestream the intervention.

The woman told theHeraldher baby had been “ripped from me” while she held it in her arms.

While the mum said she would never hurt herself or her child, Counties-Manukau Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua, said police uplifted the baby because of urgent safety concerns.

Police had responded to a request from OT “for assistance regarding concerns for the safety and wellbeing of a 6-week-old baby”, he said.

“Oranga Tamariki staff and the baby’s mother were present at the time of police attendance. Police also spoke with members of the mother’s family on the night who were aware of the situation and the plan to remove the baby from the mother’s care,” Va’aelua said.

“In addition to the concerns held for the safety of this baby, police considered a number of other factors in their determination as to the best course of action.

“This included the behaviour of the mother that evening as described by Oranga Tamariki staff, threats of self-harm by the mother, the mother’s failure to adhere to a safety plan that had been put in place to protect her child, the mother’s significant mental health issues, and her very recent eviction from her place of residence.”

Police would not discuss the specifics of tactics employed prior to the early-morning uplift.

Julie Tangaere, Oranga Tamariki Acting National Commissioner North, said the department was within their legal authority to uplift the child.

Staff had been alerted to an incident where the mother “did not adhere to a safety plan that was put in place to protect her child,” she said.

“Oranga Tamariki acted swiftly, taking into account previous concerns including maternal drug use, abusive and threatening behaviour, missing health appointments and lack of stable accommodation.

“These concerns, combined with the breakdown of the safety plan meant Oranga Tamariki took emergency action alongside New Zealand Police. Decisions to remove a child under these circumstances are never taken lightly and police has lawful authority under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989 to intervene when it is critically necessary to protect a child.”

Tangaere said after careful consideration and consultation between OT and police, police had “believed that it was critically necessary to protect this child”.

“As a result of this, police exercised powers under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989, removing the baby from the care of his mother and placing the baby into the custody of the Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki,” Tangaere said.

“This was a difficult decision but considered the best given the circumstances.”

But the mother’s advocate, Cherie Kurarangi, criticised the actions.

Kurarangi - a Mongrel Mob Mana Wāhinetoa member - travelled from Hastings to Auckland the day after the uplift to support the mother.

She claimed police didn’t have the necessary paperwork when they first arrived at the property.

“The mum is a state abuse victim, so doesn’t trust authority,” Kurarangi said.

“The tactic used by police was over the top and not needed on a defenceless mum and baby.”

She claimed the baby was “never in any danger” and the mother was trying to do the right thing by her son, hence why she had reached out to the Grace Foundation.

Kurarangi has been working with the mum and OT to try and get custody of the child back.

The mum has been having supervised visits with her son. Photo / Supplied via NZME.

The mum sees her son for supervised visits twice a week.

“You just have to see the love this mum has for her son, who she sings to every visit,” Kurarangi said.

“Hopefully she can have full custody back with support from her whanau.”

By Joseph Los’e of NZ Herald.