Moana 2 reo Māori to launch same day as global release

For the first time, a Disney film translated into an indigenous language will launch in theatres alongside its global release.

The reo Māori dub of Disney’s highly anticipated Moana 2, which was already set to be the next film in the Disney reo Māori series, will now release in cinemas in a little over a month, on November 28.

The dual release is a collaboration between Matewa Media and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Both Rachel House and Temuera Morrison will reprise their roles as Gramma Tala and Chief Tui, respectively, in the English and Māori versions.

Also returning is Jaedyn Randell, a current finalist for The Voice Australia, who will be reuniting with Te Ao Māori News’ Piripi Taylor playing Moana and Maui respectively.

The performer who portrayed Elsa from Frozen Reo Māori, Awhimai Fraser, is joining the cast as the mysterious new character, Matangi.

In the hotly anticipated sequel, Moana’s crew will see new additions, including songstress Arihia Cassidy playing Loto, actor Rutene Spooner playing Kele, and Ahikaaroa star Nepia Takuira-Mita portraying Moni.

As with the first reo Māori dub, it will be incorporating the Tairāwhiti dialect throughout, translated by Mātanga Reo, Tātere Jeremy MacLeod, Piripi Winiata and Te Uranga Lee Belk.

Moana 2 reo Māori director/producer Tweedle Waititi, said this film marked another proud milestone.

“Starting with the first film, we now steer te reo Māori toward a new future in global entertainment. Our work aims to honour the legacy of those who fought tirelessly for the survival of our language,” she said.

Producers Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney called it a full-circle moment.

“Our dream to see te reo Māori normalised on cinema screens alongside English. We’re thrilled that Walt Disney Animation Studios recognizes the importance of making te reo Māori visible and accessible in cinemas, at home, and everywhere,” they both said.

Moana 2 will be the sixth Disney film reimagined in te reo Māori, and will follow Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Tickets and school bookings will be made available soon.