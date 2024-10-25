Safer Boating Week puts safety first as summer nears

As New Zealanders gear up for the summer boating season, the Safer Boating Forum has a clear message: “Come home safe.”

With an average of 18 lives lost each year in recreational boating incidents, Safer Boating Week is dedicated to putting safety at the forefront, encouraging boaters to take simple steps that could prevent tragedy.

This initiative comes as New Zealand faces rising water-related injuries and fatalities. Frank Kawe of Te Hau Kōmaru Charitable Trust stresses the dangers for certain groups, particularly new migrants who are unfamiliar with the risks posed by New Zealand’s coastline.

“The ones that fish off the rocks, especially on the west coast, are particularly at high risk – new migrants that don’t know how to swim,” Kawe explains. These areas, known for strong currents and unpredictable conditions, pose significant dangers for those without proper water safety knowledge.

In 2023, ACC accepted 4,148 claims for injuries related to recreational boating, costing $13.5 million for recovery efforts. Kawe highlights that many incidents occur alarmingly close to shore.

“Most of the incidents are happening within two hundred metres of the beach, so a lot of our statistics are happening within that area. And, with Māori, we are active in that space as kai gatherers,” he says.

This proximity to land often gives a false sense of security, leading many boaters to underestimate the risks.

Lifesaving measures

The Safer Boating Forum urges all water users to follow key safety measures: wear a properly fitted lifejacket, check the marine weather forecast, and carry two forms of waterproof communication. These basic precautions can make all the difference between a safe return and a disaster.

“A lot of people are using forecasting app, but they are not differentiating between the marine forecast and the normal forecast,” Kawe notes. “It might be reading what’s happening down at the Tauranga airport or somewhere in the middle of town.”

Ensuring boaters have the correct information about marine conditions is crucial for safety. It’s not enough to rely on land-based weather updates when heading out to sea or even into lakes and rivers.

A sobering start to the year

As of October 15, 2024, New Zealand has already seen 14 fatalities or missing persons in 10 separate recreational boating incidents. These grim statistics underline the importance of Safer Boating Week and the need for everyone to be more vigilant when heading out on the water.

For Kawe and others advocating for water safety, the goal is simple: Reduce preventable tragedies. “We all want to enjoy the water, but it’s important that we understand the risks and take steps to stay safe. That way, we can return home to our loved ones and make good memories – not devastating ones.”

As summer draws closer and more Kiwis flock to the water, the Safer Boating Forum’s message resonates louder than ever: preparation and awareness can save lives.