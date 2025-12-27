Bay of Plenty council urges summer swimmers to check Rotorua water safety

As Kiwis head to Rotorua’s lakes, streams and waterways to cool off this summer, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council is reminding people to stay safe.

Coastal and tidal waterways remain New Zealand’s most deadly. Water Safety NZ reported that 50% of the nation’s 72 drowning deaths last year were in these blackspots.

However, 17 people drowned in lakes and rivers, including three in the Bay of Plenty.

That’s from a total of seven water-related deaths in the region, on par with its 10-year average. Two drownings involved rivers, and one a lake. The remaining four were on the coast (2) or offshore (2).

Two were in the Central Bay, three in the Eastern Bay and two in the Western Bay. Four were swimming-related, two involved crafts, and one a slip or fall.

Lake Ōkaro, about 25km south of Rotorua, is under a temporary health warning. Photo / NZME.

Water Safety NZ says hidden hazards, such as fast currents and cold water, make rivers the most dangerous swimming spots.

To stay safe in rivers and lakes, it advises people never to swim alone, to check for safe entry and exit points and to keep a close eye on children.

They should also ensure any water they are going to jump into is safe from health risks, such as cyanobacteria or E. coli.

The regional council tests more than 92 popular swimming sites for these bacteria at 12 sites around the Rotorua Lakes.

The results are shared with the Bay of Plenty and Lakes Public Health Service, which decides whether health warnings should be issued.

Last month, a health warning was issued for all of Lake Rotorua, including the Ohau Channel, because of a significant rise in cyanobacteria concentration.

New signs warn lake users about the risk of toxic algal blooms.

Permanent health warnings are in place at Utuhina Stream at Lake Rd, Ngongotahā Stream at the Railway Bridge, Uretara Stream at Henry Rd Ford, Kopurererua Stream at McCord Ave, and Kaiate Falls at Kaiate Falls Rd.

Meanwhile, Lake Ōkaro is under a temporary health warning.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority,” the regional council said.

“We encourage people to check water safety levels before heading out. It only takes a minute, and it could save you from an unpleasant or unsafe swimming experience.”

Water quality statuses are available at the Land Air Water Aotearoa website.

“Heavy rain can further compromise water safety by washing contaminants from urban and rural land into waterways,” the regional council said.

Avoiding swimming for two to three days after prolonged or heavy rain, even at sites that are usually safe, is advised.

The regional council said the colour of water, or the presence of any algal bloom, should not be considered the marker of a clean lake.

“Not all cyanobacteria produce harmful toxins, so a green lake or algal bloom doesn’t automatically mean danger.

“However, if you see signs of a bloom and there’s no warning, it’s best to play it safe, especially if you have allergies or are immune-compromised.”

A permanent health warning is currently in place for Ngongotahā Stream. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The regional council was working alongside Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Rotorua Lakes Council to help improve the area’s lakes by promoting sustainable land use, reducing nutrients entering waterways, and protecting native plants and animals.

Other lake users were also being reminded to take care this summer.

Harbourmaster patrols began in October, focusing on lifejackets, safe speeds and the “three to ski” rule for towing.

Kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders, and users of waka or dinghies are encouraged to carry at least two forms of communication, to check conditions before heading out and to let someone know their plans. Not wearing a lifejacket can result in a $200 fine.

“Our lakes are beautiful and provide amazing summer recreation, but they can also be unpredictable,” the regional council said.

“A little preparation goes a long way to keeping yourself and your family safe.”