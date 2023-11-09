Competitor who died during Iron Māori named

Police at the scene of the death at Ahuriri, Napier on Saturday morning. (Connul Lang / NZME)

The competitor who died during the swim leg of the Iron Māori multisport event in Napier on Saturday was Aucklander Rachel Louise James, police confirmed.

Police described the water-related incident as a sudden death and said it was reported shortly after 7.40am.

The 50-year-old’s death has been referred to the Coroner.

At the time, emergency services and members of the public were seen on the beach at Ahuriri’s Perfume Point holding up tarpaulins to shield the body.

The cause of James’ death has not been released.

On the day, event organiser Heather Skipworth confirmed to a NZME photographer at the scene that James was an entrant in the event.

Skipworth declined to comment further out of respect for her whānau.

The IronMāori individual triathlon event started at 7am with the 1km swim leg for the individual event, while the team / solo discipline swim start was set to begin at 7.40am.