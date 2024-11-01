77-year-old kuia to compete on home soil for Iron Māori

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Iron Māori returns to Hawke’s Bay, its birthplace, for a weekend of fitness, community and resilience.

Hundreds of participants have geared up to compete on Friday and Saturday, including 77-year-old Waiora Rogers, one of the event’s first competitors.

Reflecting on the origins of Iron Māori, she said, “It’s just a wonderful event where all our people come together... I love to encourage people to do it. A lot of them have moved on to Iron Man but they started with Iron Māori, so I like to remind them to not forget — this is where you started.”

Inclusive event for all ages

Iron Māori will host 2,500 participants of all ages, from rangatahi (youth) to kaumatua (elders), underscoring its commitment to inclusivity.

Waiora will tackle the solo 10-kilometre event despite having broken her arm just two months ago. She remains optimistic, stating, “As long as I’m doing something, I’m happy.”

For Waiora, the event is a testament to staying active at any age. “People say to me, ‘Oh, for goodness’ sake, you are getting too old,’ but if you can do it, then do it,” she says. “You will see all of the kaumatua tomorrow.”

Another dedicated participant, Amanda Hita, draws inspiration from her family and aims to motivate others. “For me, it’s about being a role model for my four children and 11 mokopuna, with number 12 on the way. I like to encourage them to do it when they are old enough.”

The event’s major sponsor, ACC, is committed to supporting community engagement and well-being. Lance Westrupp from ACC highlights the importance of collaboration with iwi and hapū.

“At this weekend’s event, we will have three local rongoā Māori practitioners providing romiromi (massage) not just for athletes but for whānau,” Westrupp said.

Local businesses will also be in attendance, adding to the community spirit of the event.