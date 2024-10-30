Aotearoa ready to host first international physical disability rugby league match

Aotearoa is preparing to host its first international physical disability rugby league match this weekend in Auckland squaring up against Australian counterparts.

The showdown between the PDRLNZ Whaikaha Kiwis and the PDRLA Kangaroos will be held at GoMedia stadium this weekend and will be the curtain raiser to the Kiwis v Tonga Pacific Championships match.

PDRLNZ Whaikaha Kiwis head coach Ray Greaves says that this is an opportunity to give fans a showcase of multiple forms of the game.

“It is awesome to finally have an international match in New Zealand and to be playing in front of a crowd full of friends and whānau. This is a great opportunity for our players to show everyone what they can do and how much this sport benefits them and their lives.

“PDRL gives our players a purpose and coaching them has been the most humbling and gratifying thing I’ve ever done.”

Physical disability rugby league opens up the game to those who were born with a physical disability, or who have found themselves with one through an event or accident.

To allow for greater involvement by all levels of physical disability, some players play the touch form of the game for their safety, while others will play full contact. They are differentiated by the colour of their shorts, with red signalling a touch only player, and black full contact.

The last time New Zealand and Australia met in the alternative format was during pool play of the 2021 PDRL World Cup. The Kiwis won the match 34-26 and were finalists but lost out on the title to England.

Greaves says this matchup has been made possible with the help of the management staff.

“A massive thanks has to go to Sandra Hickey who established this organisation nine years ago. We wouldn’t get to have these opportunities without her work and passion.”

PDRLNZ (Whaikaha) Kiwis squad: Sam Haira (vice-captain), Jack McSweeney, Michael Kulene, Mal Davis (captain), Roko Naiolo, Kent Stroobant, Macken Graham, Cody Matthews, Delta Taeauga, Phil Milne, Hedi Moani-Kafoa, Mowhia Cook, Zach Tagomoa Papali’i, Matthew Williams, Steven Beazley Jason Wali.

Management: head coach, Raymond Greaves; assistant coach, Paul Mills; assistant coach, Shane Ratahi; manager, Sandra Hickey; physio, Jennifer Wills.

The PDRLNZ (Whaikaha) team will be welcomed onto Papakura Marae tomorrow morning ahead of the clash, with the Australian team expected tomorrow afternoon.

The game will kick off at 3.25pm on November 2 at GoMedia stadium in Auckland. Tickets to this game and the following Kiwis v Tonga match can be bought from Ticketek.