Inner Warrior: Jaye Pukepuke’s journey from prison to purpose

After prison ended his league dreams, former junior Warrior Jaye Pukepuke now uplifts rangatahi through a kaupapa Māori programme in Ōtautahi.

From a promising rugby league career to a prison sentence, Jaye Pukepuke’s journey of redemption now sees him guiding young tāne through the Bros for Change programme, using his past to inspire and lead.

In Pukepuke’s new book Inner Warrior, the Ngāti Hine and Ngāi Tūhoe descendant gives insight to his journey - his rise to becoming a Junior Warrior in the mid 90s, to serving a six-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery.

“I missed out on an opportunity to fulfill a dream of mine of travelling and playing rugby league due to a criminal conviction,” he says.

“Going away for six years you [miss] heaps. Prison taught me the most in my life.”

Pukepuke says rugby league changed his life after serving a six year prison sentence. Photo / Facebook.

Ka huri te tai mō tēnei Tamatoa ō-mua

Ahakoa e ono tau noa ia e noho mauhere nei ki rō whare herehere, hei tā Pukepuke, tekau tau anō kia hoki anō ia ki te ao mārama.

“When you get out [of prison] you’re not at a level playing field,”

“Before you get to the level playing field, you’ve got to get out of the hole which took about 10 years for me, just to try and shake off what everyone knew me as.”

Hei tāna anō, nā te ao hākinakina me te ao Māori hoki tēnei wawata i whakaea.

“Rugby league saved my life,” te kī a Pukepuke.

“Although I was brought up in dominant Māori culture with my grandmother, I never took it on. [I] really loved that I took on what I call my indigenous instincts.”

Register your interest now. Starts 1 August www.brosforchange.com Posted by Bros for Change on Monday, May 1, 2023

At 44, he has continued to thrive, representing New Zealand Residents and Māori in league, playing professionally in Wagga Wagga, founding the Canterbury Māori Bro XIII, even spearheading this year’s disc golf national championships.

Pukepuke has also pursued studies in culinary arts, psychology, sport and recreation and customary fishing. He won the 2018 New Zealand Local Hero award and has dedicated the past decade to Bros For Change.

“It is a kaupapa Māori programme. [Some] people think it’s for naughty boys, [but] it’s not - it’s for everyone.”

The program empowers young tāne to create positive change using tikanga Māori to build respect and strong relationships. It supports personal growth and milestones like earning a driver’s license or joining an apprenticeship. Activities include physical training, cooking, camps and whānau events.

“We teach them it’s about what you can give, not what you can take.”

But for troubled rangatahi, what lies at the core of their decisions?

For Pukepuke, who was just 20 years old at the time of his sentencing, he says his ‘careless and reckless’ behavior was driven by the thrill and adrenalin.

“Acccompanied with a feeling of being unsettled, maybe a slight feeling of abandonment.”

However, Pukepuke says his mindset has completely changed.

“I can still use that past to connect to the young mind frames now.”

Upon celebrating its 10 year milestone, Bros For Change hopes to continue for another decade.

These stories are all included in his new book Inner Warrior available at bookstores nationwide.