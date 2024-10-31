DIA restructure finds more job cuts, despite protests from staff, union

This article was first published by RNZ

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) will cut a number of its senior leaders as part of cost cutting measures.

The DIA announced the final decision of the first stage of its organisational change programme on Wednesday, with a focus on reshaping its senior leadership layers.

It plans to disestablish seven branches and create five new branches: Regulatory and Identity Services; Digital Services; Policy and Te Tiriti; Enterprise Services; and Partnerships and Commissions. Each is to be led by a Deputy Secretary.

There will be a net reduction of 17 jobs.

Cost savings were estimated at $2.6m.

“The new streamlined leadership structure will maximise our performance and efficiency by creating one single policy branch, and one single corporate branch, and putting our regulatory and delivery services together,” Secretary for Internal Affairs Paul James said.

He said the decisions were not made lightly.

“I am deeply aware it will be a difficult time for our people, particularly those impacted. DIA will be working closely with our people as we implement change,” James said.

The new organisational structure would come into effect on 3 February, 2025.

PSA concerned about staff workloads

Earlier this year the DIA had already confirmed the disestablishment of 655 roles across its organisation.

The Public Service Association said these latest cuts were just more upheaval for its members.

The union said the cuts would see the DIA lose some of its most experienced workers and leave remaining staff with higher workloads.

“Teams are being combined without sufficient regard to how workers will keep doing the important work expected of them. Without doubt workers will face higher workloads and be asked to do more with less support,” Public Service Association assistant secretary Alex Davies said.

The PSA said it had serious concerns about the impacts on Māori, as leadership roles were disestablished.

“Along with other changes in the public service around Māori advisory roles, this sends another disappointing message about the value this government places on the Māori-Crown relationship,” Davies said.

More cuts coming

DIA said a second stage of organisational change was expected to begin in March 2025.

It said both the first and second phases were separate to the baseline reduction programme required by the government, but that reducing costs and creating efficiencies remained a key driver.

“We have a proud track record of delivering for New Zealanders, from serving the government of the day, to making sure we uphold our privileged role of protecting Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” James said.

“Looking forward, we must continue to evolve to be more efficient, agile, and effective”.

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ