Tonga score thrilling one-point victory over Kiwis

Tonga's Siliva Havili scores a try during a thrilling match with the Kiwis. Photo / Nrl.com / YouTube

Mate Ma’a Tonga has celebrated a stunning 25-24 win over the Kiwis in a thrilling match in front of a 22,000-strong crowd at Mt Smart Stadium in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday.

It was just Tonga’s second-ever victory against the Kiwis since that famous 28-22 defeat of the home side in Hamilton at the 2017 world cup.

“To be back in Auckland playing before the red sea again is an unreal feeling,” Tonga’s co-captain Jason Taumalolo told Sky Sport.

Tonga commanded the first half hour, blowing the Kiwis off the park and whipping up a colourful storm of red and white across the stands, as they lept out to a 24-0 lead with four unanswered tries.

Mate Ma’a Tonga scored only their second-ever victory over the Kiwis. Photo / Nrl.com / YouTube

Watch highlights of the game here.

But the Kiwis fired back before the break, grabbing a try of their own to end the half with Tonga ahead 24-6.

The Kiwis came back turbo-charged, scoring three tries - including spectacular team tries by Phoenix Crossland and Joseph Tapine, mixed with individual brilliance - and tying up the game at 24-all with 15 minutes left in the game.

With five minutes to go, Tonga snapped off a field goal to nudge in front, 25-24.

The Kiwis threw everything at it in the dying minutes but couldn’t make up the difference, with Jamayne Isaako missing a penalty, Shaun Johnson having a field goal attempt charged down, and Keano Kini sending his effort wide.

Tonga took the victory and will now meet the Kangaroos next weekend in the final of the Pacific Championships.

“We came out firing, a little bit disappointing that second half, but we still managed to win and that’s all that matters at the moment,” Taumalolo said.

The Kiwis will play a promotion-relegation match against the winner of today’s game between the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

“We had some opportunities at the end but we just couldn’t get it done,” Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris told Sky.

“All the best to them for next week.”

Kiwis 24 (Isaiah Papali’i, Keano Kini, Phoenix Crossland, Joseph Tapine tries; Jamayne Isaako 4 cons)

Tonga 25 (Sione Katoa, Addin Fonua-Blake, Siliva Havili, Soni Luke tries; Isaiya Katoa 3 cons, pen, field goal)

Halftime: 6-24







