Brian Tamaki faces trial over alleged Covid-19 rule breaches

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is due to face a judge-alone trial on Monday over alleged breaches of Covid-19 orders.

He faces multiple charges in Auckland District Court, relating to 2021 when he attended three separate protests in Auckland against lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said more than two dozen people were standing outside the court on Monday morning in support of Tamaki.

They were holding signs that read: “We Stand With Tamaki” and “Make NZ Great Again”.

At the time of the protests, outdoor weddings, funerals and tangihanga were limited to 10 people and larger gatherings were prohibited as part of the public health response to the pandemic.

Tamaki was first charged with violating Covid-19 orders after allegedly organising and attending a lockdown and vaccine mandate protest on 2 October 2021, at Auckland Domain. About 1000 people gathered at that protest.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded on bail and banned from encouraging non-compliance with government lockdown orders.

A week later, while on bail, Tamaki attended a second protest at the domain. He was charged with breaching his bail conditions and violating Covid-19 orders.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded on bail with a warning that if he was charged again, he would be remanded in custody.

Tamaki then attended a third rally at the domain in November, after which he was again charged with breaching Covid-19 orders and his bail conditions.

He was released on bail with a new restriction not to support or speak at any rallies and not to enter Auckland Domain. He was also warned, again, that he would be remanded in custody if he breached his bail conditions.

In January 2022, Tamaki was arrested at his home in Auckland after allegedly breaching his bail conditions by attending a protest in Christchurch.

He spent 10 days in jail before being released.

Tamaki has denied all the charges.

He was filmed at each protest and does not deny attending the demonstrations.

