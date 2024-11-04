‘We deserve the same’: Million dollar investment reverses years of under-funding

The new playground at Aorere Park features a slide tower, rope play space, swings, water play area and toddler play area. Photo / Auckland Council

A Pacific community leader is lauding the improvement of parks in South Auckland, saying it makes up for decades of under-investment.

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, who is the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair, says the area has long been over-looked by decision-makers.

“That’s why recently, the local board has upgraded the Aorere playground and changing sheds, Hillside South playground, Othello playground, Ngati Ōtara playground, clubrooms and netball courts, Pearl Baker playground, and new toilets and changing sheds at Te Puke o Tara playing fields.”

The new upgraded facilities at Pearl Baker Reserve feature a footpath designed to be accessible for those with disabilities and young families with prams. Photo / Auckland Council

Funding from the Ōtara-Papatoetoe and Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board has revitalised several playgrounds and facilities, including Pearl Baker Reserve in Ōtara, Puhinui Domain in Papatoetoe, Aorere Park playground, and Kolmar at the Papatoetoe Recreation Ground. These improvements feature upgraded playgrounds, outdoor sports and fitness equipment, and vibrant community projects.

“We have also helped fund the hockey turf at Kolmar and secured council funding for sand carpeting the fields at Papatoetoe Recreation Grounds,” says Apulu.

The $2 million upgrades at Papatoetoe Recreation Grounds include new lights and drainage on the rugby field. Photo / Auckland Council

Papateotoe Pitch Perfect

A $2 million upgrade has transformed the Papatoetoe Recreation Grounds, which were often plagued by rain delays. The Papatoetoe Football Club now enjoys “pitch-perfect” conditions thanks to enhanced drainage, a sand substrate, improved irrigation, and new LED lighting, making weather-related postponements a thing of the past.

The new playground at Pearl Baker Reserve features a colourful climbing net tower, ninja logs, swings, a mini ground trampoline, a carousel/spinner and a preschool adventure mini tower. Photo / Auckland Council

Additionally, Kolmar’s hockey field has been resurfaced to international standards, elevating community sports and inspiring future athletes. With support from the Ōtara-Papatoetoe and Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Boards excellence awards, young athletes, including the Papatoetoe Rugby Football Club’s Under-12 Warriors mixed team and Under-13 Red Diamonds open girls team, recently toured Brisbane.

Fitness Features for Everyone

Aorere Park playground, a popular spot in the Papatoetoe and Māngere East community, was long overdue for an upgrade after 25 years without improvements. Fitness equipment has been installed for adults and older children to enjoy freely. The $2.2 million rejuvenation project also added new facilities, including a slide tower, rope play area, swings, water play area, and a toddler zone, along with new toilets and changing rooms for sports teams.

Adults can keep fit on outdoor exercise equipment at Papatoetoe's Aorere Park. Photo / Auckland Council

Planting Today for Tomorrow’s Harvest

Seventeen fruit trees have been planted at Puhinui Domain in Papatoetoe as part of the fruitful rejuvenation project. The new orchard features fig, apple, nectarine, peach, and Japanese plum trees, along with edible shrubs like bay. Once mature, these trees will provide fresh fruit for the community. Careful planning has also included native trees, such as pūriri, which offer food for native birds nearly year-round. The kererū enjoy the fruit, while tūī and korimako (bellbirds) savour the flowers.

This orchard initiative is part of the Te Whakaoranga o te Puhinui regeneration project, led by Eke Panuku, aimed at revitalizing Te Puhinui (Puhinui Stream). The stream flows from Tōtara Park through the suburbs to Manukau Harbour, with the sustainability project emphasizing the vital link between Te Puhinui’s health and community wellbeing. The long-term goal is to provide the community with sources of kai (food) and enhance food sovereignty.

Puhinui Domain in Papatoetoe has been planted with 17 fruit trees creating an orchard of free kai for the community. Photo / Auckland Council

Pearl of Ōtara’s Eye

Large climbing nets, ninja logs, swings, a mini trampoline, a carousel/spinner, and a preschool adventure mini tower are among the latest features enhancing the new playground at Pearl Baker Reserve. Additionally, a colourful half-basketball court has been added for group sports, along with new fitness machines for adults and teens to stay active outdoors.

The Ōtara community now has an outdoor recreation area accessible to young families and individuals with disabilities, thanks to the upgraded pram and wheelchair-friendly footpath. This vision was inspired by the late Fa’anānā Efeso Collins. The $1.3 million makeover has revitalised the popular playground and refreshed the footpaths surrounding the reserve, which connects to a kindergarten, primary school, te kōhanga reo, and East Tāmaki Rugby Football Club.

Upgrades at Puhinui Domain are part of the Te Whakaoranga o te Puhinui regeneration project which aims to improve the health of Puhinui Stream and the wellbeing of the community. Photo / Auckland Council

South Auckland deserves the same too

“We have plenty more work in the pipeline, including at Rongomai Park, East Tamaki Reserve and Kohuora Park. Of course, we are proud of the Manu-kau Noa Iho Hayman Park playground. The first destination playground in South Auckland,” adds Apulu.

“The Otara-Papatoetoe Local Board area is one of the youngest in the Super City. It just makes sense to ensure the public spaces are fit for purpose for our young populations. For a long time our families told us they had to travel outside of area to visit parks with quality facilities. Now, we see our families staying local and enjoying the new upgraded playgrounds,” he says.

“Other parts of Auckland have enjoyed quality public space ... we deserve the same too!”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air