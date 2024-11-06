Manu champs back with $40,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs

Manu divers can enter from today for the world champs.

The Z Manu World Championships are back for a second year, with more qualifying events in additional cities with a total prize pool of $40,000.

The competition kicks off with its first qualifier in Tauranga next month, and introduces a new freestyle division for any bomb technique other than the manu.

Event organiser Scott Rice is excited to be back for a second year.

“Last year, we were literally testing the waters. We saw the widespread love for manu across the country, and we proved that even those who’ve never popped a manu can enjoy the atmosphere while witnessing the incredible skill of ‘manu athletes’ from around the nation.

“These are techniques perfected at wharves, pools, and secret spots throughout the country.”

Event organiser Scott Rice. Photo / Supplied.

Competitors of all ages took part, including the celebrated Pipiwai crew, who won the crowd over with a 70-strong supporter team at the grand final in Auckland, returning home with two medals.

“The skill and technique on display last year truly stunned the crowds. This year, we’re stepping up our athlete support even more - it’s fantastic to celebrate these competitors and treat them like the athletes they are,” Rice said.

Piri Weepu returns as an ambassador for the event.

“We’re thrilled to have All Black legend Piri Weepu back with us, participating across the country. Piri grew up as a water baby and learned his first manu at boarding school. His favourite is the staple — a true classic style — hands and feet first for maximum splash,” Rice says.

Piri Weepu (middle) alongside other finalists at Z Manu World Champs finals in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo/Mark Tantrum.

This year, the number of qualifiers has expanded, with official events now being hosted in Tauranga, Hastings, Nelson, Māngere, Whangārei, and Christchurch. Additionally, super qualifiers organised by the Z Manu World Champs team will take place in Wellington, Hamilton, and Auckland.

Regional qualifiers from across New Zealand will compete in the Z Manu World Champs grand final at Auckland’s Viaduct in March next year.

Registrations are now open.