Nearly $40,000 donated after South Auckland foodbank vandalised

Hundreds of South Auckland families relying on the Buttabean Motivation (BBM) Foodbank may still have food this Christmas, thanks to an overwhelming response from the community after a heartbreaking setback.

The foodbank, run by former heavyweight boxer Dave Letele, faced a major loss when someone deliberately turned off a freezer filled with thousands of dollars worth of meat and other frozen goods. The incident, which also included vandalism of a forklift at a local church where the food is stored, left the foodbank’s resources critically depleted just weeks before Christmas.

Letele, who has dedicated his life to helping needy families, expressed his dismay in a raw, emotional video posted on Facebook. “Thanks to whoever turned off the freezer...now the frozen kai we had left is all off. We can’t win, man. I’m out - I can’t take this. Over and over and over,” he said, clearly disheartened by the repeated setbacks his team has faced.

Despite the loss, the community quickly rallied behind Letele and his BBM team. Within hours, supporters set up a Givealittle page, and donations poured in from people determined to help replenish the foodbank’s supplies.

By 10:30 am a.m. the next day, nearly $25,000 had been raised, with over 300 people contributing amounts large and small. Many donors left messages of support, acknowledging BBM’s invaluable work for the community. Since then the total has risen to $40,000.

“Keep up the great work you and your team do. Never give up,” wrote one donor, while another simply left a heart emoji alongside a $500 contribution. The outpouring of support has lifted spirits at BBM and provided a renewed sense of hope as the holiday season approaches.

BBM Motivation, founded by Letele nearly a decade ago, provides a lifeline for South Auckland’s struggling families. Known for its health and fitness programmes targeting Pasifika and Māori communities, the organisation also runs free gyms, community boot camps, mental wellbeing groups, and the BBM Foodshare Foodbank. These initiatives aim to tackle high rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease in local communities, while also addressing food insecurity.