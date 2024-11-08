‘He’s with his comrades now’ - Derek Fox remembers ‘Bom’ Gilles

In a heartfelt tribute, veteran broadcaster Derek Fox remembered the late Sir Robert Gillies, known affectionately as “Bom,” who was the last surviving member of the legendary 28th Māori Battalion.

Fox, who attended a funeral on the East Coast recently, reminisced about Bom, recalling a memory of a man who fought with Bom in North Africa.

“He spoke about that time and that battle,” Fox said.

“The enemy was on a mountain. It was extremely difficult to climb those mountains. But they climbed them at a time when it might have been impossible.”

Among their ranks was Haane Manahi, who was posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross for acts of extreme bravery during the brutal battle at Takrouna, Tunisia.

“Haane Manahi’s repeated ascents in the face of death left a profound impression on Bom and his fellow soldiers,” Fox recalled.

“He (Manahi) saw Bom and said, ‘Goodness, you’re just a young man,’ and told Bom, ‘You should come down. It’s dangerous for you.’ Bom went down, and they captured two German soldiers.”

Sir Robert Gillies, born in 1925, served alongside his comrades in the 28th Māori Battalion during World War II. This group, composed largely of Māori soldiers, is celebrated for its extraordinary courage in battle. They fought with distinction in some of the war’s most gruelling theatres, including North Africa and Italy.

Fox spoke of Bom’s resilience even after the war. For decades, Bom made a series of emotional pilgrimages back to the sites where his fellow soldiers had fallen, paying his respects and reliving the memories of his comrades who had not returned.

“He remained strong, especially with all the visits he made up until only two years ago. He has gone to those places overseas around four times to see the places where his comrades fell,” Fox noted, painting a picture of a man profoundly affected by the sacrifices of his brothers in arms.

Reflecting on Bom’s passing, Fox’s voice filled with a mixture of sorrow and respect.

“My heart is deeply saddened to hear this. It’s not that it was entirely unexpected, but now that he’s gone, perhaps he has joined his comrades. They might be the fortunate ones now.”

Bom’s deat signifies the end of an era, but his legacy and that of his comrades, lives on in the hearts of those who remember and honour the bravery of the 28th Māori Battalion.