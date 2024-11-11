Live updates: National hīkoi heads to Kawakawa

This article was first published by RNZ

Thousands of people have joined the national hīkoi opposing the Treaty Principles Bill as it progresses south, with supporters lining State Highway 10 as it passes through Kerikeri en route to Kawakawa.

A dawn karakia at Te Rerenga Wairua launched the national hīkoi on Monday.

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti participants gathered for a dawn blessing ahead of a nine-day journey to Wellington. Police are preparing for 25,000 people to join, while organisers are hoping for as many as 40,000.

Earlier, rangatahi, tamariki, kaumatua and kuia marched and rode on horseback through Kaitaia. An RNZ reporter described the scene there as “upbeat and energised”.

The hīkoi was expected to reach Whangārei by 6pm on Monday - the first overnight stop on the journey to Wellington.

Meanwhile, leaders of a hīkoi against David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill have rejected the ACT leader’s offer of a meeting as they set off for Wellington.

Legal helpline for hīkoi participants

Te Hunga Rōia Māori - the Māori Law Society - has set up a phone number to provide free legal assistance to marchers taking part in the hīkoi.

Māori Law Society spokesperson Echo Haronga said Māori lawyers wanted to support the hīkoi in their own way.

“This helpline is a demonstration of our manaakitanga as Māori legal professionals wanting to tautoko those people who are on the hīkoi.

“If a question arises for them, and they’re not quite sure how handle it during the hīkoi, then they know they can call this number and they can speak to a Māori lawyer.”

Haronga stressed that she doesn’t anticipate any issues or disturbances with the police and the helpline was open to any questions or concerns, not just police and criminal enquiries.

“It’s not actually limited to people causing a ruckus and being in trouble with the police - it also could be someone who has a question... and they wouldn’t know otherwise where to go to. They can also call us for that if it’s in relation to hīkoi business.”

A couple of calls have come through already today - but they have been pretty straightforward issues and questions so far, Haronga said.