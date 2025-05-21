ACT asked for advice on range of punishments for Te Pāti Māori MPs - including imprisonment

Te Pāti Māori's Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke interrupted the vote on the Treaty Principles Bill's first reading with a haka taken up by members of the opposition and people in the public gallery. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The ACT party asked for advice on the full range of possible punishments for Te Pāti Māori MPs following last year’s Treaty Principles haka - including imprisonment.

The government members on the Privileges Committee recommended suspending Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer for 21 days as punishment for their part in a haka at the conclusion of the First Reading of the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill.

MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who started the haka but had since expressed contrition, faces a one-week suspension.

The Committee found the MPs had behaved in an intimidating manner when they moved from their seats to face Act Party MPs.

The Privileges Committee sought advice on possible penalties while preparing its recommendations. ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar, who is on the committee, asked if this could include a range of examples, including imprisonment, to “help put any proposed penalty in context”.

“ACT did not argue for imprisonment, but we like to keep our options open,” a spokesperson for the party said.

“The Committee sought advice on possible penalties, including international precedents with explanations of what actions led to those penalties. Dr Parmar asked if this could include examples along the full spectrum of responses, from the minimum up to imprisonment.”

Privileges Committee member and ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar. Photo: Supplied / NZ National Party

When asked whether the party considered imprisonment an acceptable punishment for protest, the spokesperson said it supported the right to peaceful protest and to representation in Parliament.

“ACT supports the right to peaceful protest. We also support the right of all New Zealanders to representation in a Parliamentary democracy. Te Pāti Māori threatened that right when they delayed the tally of a crucial vote by leaving their seats, out of turn, in an intimidating manner.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the debate on the Privileges Committee’s report was adjourned until after the Budget.

Leader of the House Chris Bishop moved that the debate be adjourned until 5 June to focus attention back on the Thursday’s Budget.

“This week is Budget week, and frankly, the New Zealand people expect us to focus on growing the economy and getting back to some sort of fiscal sustainability.”

Opposition parties opposed the motion.

By RNZ