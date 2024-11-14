David Seymour annoyed by Māori MPs’ haka

After the House of Representatives was suspended suddenly this afternoon due to a haka performed by Māori MPs from opposition parties - and members of the public in the gallery - during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, ACT Leader David Seymour told media outside.

“The Speaker needs to make it clear that the people of New Zealand who elect people to this Parliament has a right for their representative to be heard, not drowned out by someone doing a haka or getting in their face making shooting gestures,” he said.

After Seymour had his say, both Te Pāti Māori leaders spoke to the media about the haka.

Rawiri Waititi said haka was about the challenge.

“We love it when the All Blacks do it but what about when the ‘blackies’ do it in a place where it challenges the violence, the continued violence of a House that has done that over hundreds of years and to push back.

“Everyone should be proud to see [the haka] in its true context,” he said.

His co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Pecker, said “The significance is actually challenging the Crown, and making sure that we’re able to disrupt and show how te ao Māori is feeling about this disgusting bill. I think we did that really well - we hear that the bill hasn’t passed.”

When the House opened up again, the NZ Herald reported Seymour questioned whether those who participated in the haka, particularly those who approached him, should be ‘named’.

Seymour referenced a recent incident involving Green MP Julie Anne Genter’s outburst at Minister Matt Doocey, which became a matter of privilege.

The Speaker noted that naming individuals was a serious action and said he would reserve it for the instigator.

Brownlee described it as “appallingly disrespectful conduct”.

“Pre-meditated actions to disrupt the House by one of its members is grossly disorderly.”

MPs voted in favour of the ‘naming’ by 68-55.

RNZ reported Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke had been suspended from Parliament’s debating chamber for 24 hours, due to her starting the haka and her pay was docked accordingly.

Speaker Gerry Brownlees said: “Premeditated actions to disrupt the House by one of its members is grossly disorderly, and I name Hana-Rawhiti Maipa-Clarke.

“Therefore, the question is that Hana-Rawhiti Maipa-Clarke, be suspended from the service of the House.”

A vote was then called, with government MPs calling for her suspension.

The bill also officially passed its first reading, after a second try at counting party votes.

The Treaty Principles Bill will now go to Parliament’s justice committee for consideration.