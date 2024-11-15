Former Casketeers star to appear in court again over alleged mishandling of bodies

Former undertaker Fiona Bakulich, previously known for her role on the reality show The Casketeers, will appear in the Auckland District Court for a second time today. She faces multiple allegations of mishandling human remains and has become the focus of a major investigation by Auckland police.

Authorities say 10 bodies were involved in what they describe as troubling conduct involving improper handling and deceptive practices.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch told The New Zealand Herald that nine complaints have been filed against Bakulich, accusing her of wrapping bodies in plastic tape and placing them in plastic bags instead of the caskets the families had expected. This alleged mishandling came to light after severe flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery, requiring bodies to be exhumed and moved. Family members, some of whom had chosen Bakulich’s services specifically for her cultural understanding as a fellow Samoan, were devastated to find their loved ones in such a state.

In response to these allegations, Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting affected families and cooperating with the investigation. Tipene noted that Bakulich had worked with Tipene Funerals for seven years, a role that required extensive trust from both the company and the families she served.

Bakulich was arrested on October 22 in South Auckland, following initial complaints filed by Tipene Funerals in March and April. At that time, police found insufficient evidence to pursue a case but, in August, a new investigation was launched after the NZ Herald reported fresh concerns about bodies at Waikumete Cemetery. Police said further charges might be added as the investigation continued.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information or concerns to contact police, as they continue to assess the full scope of the alleged misconduct.