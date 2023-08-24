Casketeers stars welcome first daughter five weeks early

It’s a girl!

Francis and Kaiora Tipene of Casketeers TV series fame have welcomed their first girl five weeks early into their tribe of five boys.

The pair took to social media on Wednesday to share the news of their latest arrival, calling her their “little princess”.

“Kua tae mai te pirinihi,” they wrote, which translates roughly too “the princess has arrived”.

She has been named Ngawaiata Irirangi Taimania Tipene.

Kaiora posted on Instagram saying her daughter arrived earlier than expected, and she is “in love again”.

They said their daughter is “doing well” considering how early her arrival was, as is her mother.

The couple both posted a sweet video of their gender reveal in March, featuring their sons popping a huge black balloon and pink paper confetti bursting out.

When told a little sister was on the way, the couple’s six kids could be seen rushing around and bouncing with excitement.

In Kaiora’s latest Instagram post, one of the sons is holding his new baby sister with a massive smile on his face.

People have expressed their happiness for Francis and Kaiora, who are the passionate owners of Tipene Funerals and who talk about tikanga, or Māori customs and rituals, in their TV series, which highlights their job.

“Welcome Ngawaiata, beautiful girl wanting to be earthiside with her whānau sooner rather than later,” one follower wrote.

TVNZ presenter Renee Wright also commented, posting: “Eeeeee!!! She’s here!!!! Congratulations Whānau. She is perfection Māma you are amazing. Enjoy this special time and Welcome to the World beautiful wee darling. Love to all xxxx”

The Tipene family announced in September last year that they were taking a break from their career as funeral directors and looking forward to spending more time with their loved ones.

Francis offered his services to King Charles, the newly crowned monarch, after Queen Elizabeth passed away in early September of last year.

He wrote the following in an open letter on Facebook:

“My wife, Kaiora and I are internationally renowned for the funeral services we provide through the show known as, The Casketeers. I wish to be part of Her Majesty’s final funeral procession on behalf of my Māori people and my country.”