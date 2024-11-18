Southern hikoi reaches Picton and heads for capital

This article first appeared on RNZ.

A strong show of support has been seern for the South island hīkoi as it arrives in Picton, with participants due to unite with those already preparing to march on Parliament tomorrow

Ōtautahi hīkoi organiser Teresa Butler says the trip up Te Waipounamu on Monday had been “amazing”.

“Every stop we have people join the hīkoi.”

Butler says she looks at her daughter, who is nine, and hopes she won’t have to be campaigning for Māori sovereignty when she’s an adult.

“We’ve been fighting for over 200 years and I’m sick of it but I have to do it.”

There will be extra buses and train carriages to ease congestion in the capital as te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti arrives at Parliament on Tuesday.

However, commuters are still being warned to still allow extra time for travel, and add one or even two hours to their trips.

- RNZ