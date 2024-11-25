Famous YouTuber visits Rotorua, tries to learn haka and how to pop a manu

Famous American YouTuber IShowSpeed has livestreamed his visit to Rotorua on Sunday, where he was given a crash course in Māori culture alongside New Zealand YouTuber Jimi Jackson.

“New Zealand has some crazy s...,” he said after trying to learn the haka and checking out the hāngī at Whakarewarewa — The Living Māori Village.

At times, more than 50,000 people were watching the livestream, which was broadcast on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel.

The internet star Darren Watkins Jr, who also goes by the moniker “Speed”, has 33.3 million subscribers.

Initially focused on gaming videos, the streamer has pivoted in recent years to football, travel and pro wrestling content.

When IShowSpeed approached the Te Hokowhitu a Tū archway in Rotorua he was greeted with a haka.

He appeared confused, until someone explained to him, “this is them saying hello”.

He then hugged a child and applauded the group before asking to perform one himself.

“If you can’t do Ka Mate haka, move out the way,” he said.

He told the group of people gathered at the archway to line up.

“Put your phones down. I want it more orchestrated.”

He then led the group in Ka Mate and, despite getting many of the words and actions wrong, appeared pleased with the performance.

“That was fire,” the internet personality exclaimed after finishing. “That s... was lit.”

He then entered the village, repeating Ka Mate as he walked, where he was offered a hāngī.

He was baffled by the hāngī.

“Where is the heat coming from?” he said.

“It’s the Maori microwave... it comes from the core of the earth” a man told him.

“New Zealand’s got crazy s...” IShowSpeed replied.

Later he was taught to pop a manu.

The 19-year-old is in the middle of his Australia and New Zealand tour. He is expected to appear in Auckland on Monday and Queenstown later in his trip.

- Stuff